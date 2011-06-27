Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Sedan
XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,454*
Total Cash Price
$18,944
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,163*
Total Cash Price
$19,323
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,572*
Total Cash Price
$25,953
XLE Touring SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,990*
Total Cash Price
$26,711
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,927*
Total Cash Price
$26,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Avalon Sedan XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$1,576
|$780
|$290
|$2,008
|$2,258
|$6,912
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,033
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,197
|Financing
|$1,019
|$819
|$607
|$379
|$137
|$2,961
|Depreciation
|$4,241
|$1,845
|$1,624
|$1,438
|$1,292
|$10,440
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,372
|$6,116
|$5,335
|$6,798
|$6,833
|$35,454
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Avalon Sedan XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$4,246
|Maintenance
|$1,608
|$796
|$296
|$2,048
|$2,303
|$7,050
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,054
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,221
|Financing
|$1,039
|$835
|$619
|$387
|$140
|$3,020
|Depreciation
|$4,326
|$1,882
|$1,656
|$1,467
|$1,318
|$10,649
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,579
|$6,238
|$5,442
|$6,934
|$6,970
|$36,163
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Avalon Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,208
|$5,703
|Maintenance
|$2,159
|$1,069
|$397
|$2,751
|$3,093
|$9,469
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,415
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,640
|Financing
|$1,396
|$1,122
|$832
|$519
|$188
|$4,057
|Depreciation
|$5,810
|$2,528
|$2,225
|$1,970
|$1,770
|$14,303
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,210
|$8,379
|$7,309
|$9,313
|$9,361
|$48,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Avalon Sedan XLE Touring SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,870
|Maintenance
|$2,222
|$1,100
|$409
|$2,831
|$3,184
|$9,746
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,457
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,688
|Financing
|$1,437
|$1,155
|$856
|$534
|$193
|$4,175
|Depreciation
|$5,980
|$2,601
|$2,290
|$2,028
|$1,822
|$14,720
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,625
|$8,624
|$7,522
|$9,585
|$9,635
|$49,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Avalon Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,217
|$5,745
|Maintenance
|$2,175
|$1,076
|$400
|$2,771
|$3,116
|$9,539
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,426
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,652
|Financing
|$1,406
|$1,130
|$838
|$523
|$189
|$4,086
|Depreciation
|$5,853
|$2,546
|$2,241
|$1,984
|$1,783
|$14,407
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,313
|$8,440
|$7,362
|$9,381
|$9,430
|$48,927
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Avalon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Avalon in Virginia is:not available
