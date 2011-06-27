Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,693
|$34,296
|$37,277
|Clean
|$30,991
|$33,531
|$36,426
|Average
|$29,588
|$32,001
|$34,725
|Rough
|$28,185
|$30,472
|$33,023
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,782
|$24,119
|$26,787
|Clean
|$21,299
|$23,581
|$26,176
|Average
|$20,335
|$22,505
|$24,953
|Rough
|$19,371
|$21,429
|$23,730
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,225
|$23,612
|$26,338
|Clean
|$20,755
|$23,085
|$25,736
|Average
|$19,815
|$22,032
|$24,534
|Rough
|$18,875
|$20,979
|$23,332