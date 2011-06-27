  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,693$34,296$37,277
Clean$30,991$33,531$36,426
Average$29,588$32,001$34,725
Rough$28,185$30,472$33,023
Sell my 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class near you
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,782$24,119$26,787
Clean$21,299$23,581$26,176
Average$20,335$22,505$24,953
Rough$19,371$21,429$23,730
Sell my 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class near you
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,225$23,612$26,338
Clean$20,755$23,085$25,736
Average$19,815$22,032$24,534
Rough$18,875$20,979$23,332
Sell my 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,755 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,085 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,755 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,085 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,755 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,085 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class ranges from $18,875 to $26,338, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.