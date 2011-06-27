Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,723
|$25,443
|$28,233
|Clean
|$22,056
|$24,686
|$27,364
|Average
|$20,723
|$23,174
|$25,625
|Rough
|$19,390
|$21,661
|$23,886
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,854
|$17,145
|$19,485
|Clean
|$14,419
|$16,635
|$18,885
|Average
|$13,547
|$15,616
|$17,685
|Rough
|$12,676
|$14,597
|$16,485
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,268
|$17,533
|$19,848
|Clean
|$14,820
|$17,012
|$19,237
|Average
|$13,925
|$15,969
|$18,014
|Rough
|$13,029
|$14,927
|$16,792