Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$84,878
|$90,859
|$97,136
|Clean
|$81,992
|$87,783
|$93,845
|Average
|$76,221
|$81,631
|$87,264
|Rough
|$70,450
|$75,479
|$80,683
2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$98,140
|$104,258
|$110,683
|Clean
|$94,804
|$100,729
|$106,934
|Average
|$88,131
|$93,670
|$99,434
|Rough
|$81,459
|$86,610
|$91,935