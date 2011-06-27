Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML55 AMG AWD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,737
|$3,442
|$3,797
|Clean
|$2,503
|$3,146
|$3,477
|Average
|$2,035
|$2,556
|$2,836
|Rough
|$1,567
|$1,965
|$2,196
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,261
|$1,808
|$2,089
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,653
|$1,913
|Average
|$937
|$1,342
|$1,561
|Rough
|$722
|$1,032
|$1,208
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,070
|$2,362
|Clean
|$1,372
|$1,892
|$2,163
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,537
|$1,764
|Rough
|$859
|$1,182
|$1,366