Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML55 AMG AWD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,614
|$3,284
|$3,616
|Clean
|$2,387
|$2,999
|$3,309
|Average
|$1,934
|$2,428
|$2,696
|Rough
|$1,480
|$1,858
|$2,082
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,250
|$1,804
|$2,086
|Clean
|$1,142
|$1,647
|$1,909
|Average
|$925
|$1,334
|$1,555
|Rough
|$708
|$1,020
|$1,201
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML430 AWD 4dr SUV (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$2,063
|$2,353
|Clean
|$1,362
|$1,884
|$2,153
|Average
|$1,103
|$1,525
|$1,754
|Rough
|$845
|$1,167
|$1,355