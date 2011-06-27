Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 AWD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,614
|$2,655
|$3,219
|Clean
|$1,493
|$2,453
|$2,973
|Average
|$1,250
|$2,050
|$2,482
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,647
|$1,991
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,941
|$3,150
|$3,803
|Clean
|$1,795
|$2,911
|$3,513
|Average
|$1,503
|$2,432
|$2,933
|Rough
|$1,211
|$1,953
|$2,352