Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 300d 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,662
|$25,318
|$28,044
|Clean
|$21,997
|$24,566
|$27,180
|Average
|$20,668
|$23,060
|$25,453
|Rough
|$19,338
|$21,555
|$23,726
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,677
|$31,838
|$35,085
|Clean
|$27,836
|$30,892
|$34,005
|Average
|$26,154
|$28,999
|$31,844
|Rough
|$24,471
|$27,106
|$29,683
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,447
|$49,167
|$53,016
|Clean
|$44,114
|$47,706
|$51,384
|Average
|$41,448
|$44,782
|$48,118
|Rough
|$38,781
|$41,859
|$44,853
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,818
|$26,455
|$29,163
|Clean
|$23,119
|$25,668
|$28,264
|Average
|$21,722
|$24,095
|$26,468
|Rough
|$20,325
|$22,522
|$24,672
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,040
|$51,330
|$54,752
|Clean
|$46,631
|$49,804
|$53,066
|Average
|$43,812
|$46,752
|$49,693
|Rough
|$40,994
|$43,700
|$46,321
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,687
|$25,265
|$27,914
|Clean
|$22,021
|$24,514
|$27,054
|Average
|$20,690
|$23,012
|$25,335
|Rough
|$19,359
|$21,510
|$23,616
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,331
|$31,268
|$34,289
|Clean
|$27,500
|$30,338
|$33,233
|Average
|$25,838
|$28,479
|$31,121
|Rough
|$24,176
|$26,620
|$29,009