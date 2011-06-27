  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 300d 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,662$25,318$28,044
Clean$21,997$24,566$27,180
Average$20,668$23,060$25,453
Rough$19,338$21,555$23,726
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,677$31,838$35,085
Clean$27,836$30,892$34,005
Average$26,154$28,999$31,844
Rough$24,471$27,106$29,683
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,447$49,167$53,016
Clean$44,114$47,706$51,384
Average$41,448$44,782$48,118
Rough$38,781$41,859$44,853
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,818$26,455$29,163
Clean$23,119$25,668$28,264
Average$21,722$24,095$26,468
Rough$20,325$22,522$24,672
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,040$51,330$54,752
Clean$46,631$49,804$53,066
Average$43,812$46,752$49,693
Rough$40,994$43,700$46,321
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,687$25,265$27,914
Clean$22,021$24,514$27,054
Average$20,690$23,012$25,335
Rough$19,359$21,510$23,616
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,331$31,268$34,289
Clean$27,500$30,338$33,233
Average$25,838$28,479$31,121
Rough$24,176$26,620$29,009
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,021 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,514 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,021 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,514 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,021 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,514 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class ranges from $19,359 to $27,914, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.