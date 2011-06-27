Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 SWB 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,012
|$4,405
|$5,173
|Clean
|$2,682
|$3,934
|$4,620
|Average
|$2,023
|$2,992
|$3,514
|Rough
|$1,363
|$2,049
|$2,408
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,551
|$3,765
|$4,433
|Clean
|$2,272
|$3,362
|$3,959
|Average
|$1,713
|$2,557
|$3,012
|Rough
|$1,154
|$1,751
|$2,064
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,575
|$4,732
|$5,376
|Clean
|$3,183
|$4,226
|$4,801
|Average
|$2,400
|$3,213
|$3,652
|Rough
|$1,617
|$2,201
|$2,503
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 LWB 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,169
|$3,228
|$3,812
|Clean
|$1,931
|$2,883
|$3,405
|Average
|$1,456
|$2,192
|$2,590
|Rough
|$981
|$1,501
|$1,775
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S420 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,253
|$3,062
|$3,510
|Clean
|$2,006
|$2,734
|$3,135
|Average
|$1,513
|$2,079
|$2,384
|Rough
|$1,019
|$1,424
|$1,634
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,425
|$3,579
|$4,214
|Clean
|$2,160
|$3,196
|$3,764
|Average
|$1,628
|$2,431
|$2,863
|Rough
|$1,097
|$1,665
|$1,962
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,912
|$5,333
|$6,120
|Clean
|$3,483
|$4,762
|$5,466
|Average
|$2,626
|$3,621
|$4,157
|Rough
|$1,769
|$2,480
|$2,849