Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,817
|$22,631
|$25,713
|Clean
|$15,475
|$20,812
|$23,653
|Average
|$12,792
|$17,173
|$19,533
|Rough
|$10,108
|$13,535
|$15,413
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 4WD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,971
|$19,346
|$22,199
|Clean
|$12,856
|$17,790
|$20,420
|Average
|$10,626
|$14,680
|$16,863
|Rough
|$8,397
|$11,570
|$13,306