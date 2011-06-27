Used 2004 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews
Avalon 2004
Very reliable car
Best kept secret ever
I traded in a junk Buick in Dec of 2012 for my beautiful 2004 one owner, all service records, 72,000 mile Avalon. I had read reviews which appeared it was a good car and man were they right. It's been growing on me, I love this car. I commute 120 miles round trip a day so now I'm at 124,000 miles and this car still feels like it came off the showroom floor. I sunk about $1500 into it with new Pirelli tires, new front rotors and brakes all the way around, new rear wheel bearing, transmission service and of course the timing belt/water pump maintenance. I'm going for 400k miles. It was well taken care of before me by a little old lady and I will continue to do the same.
The Japanese Buick
Here is one of the best, most reliable cars on the market. Now 11years old, and no problems whatsoever. Quiet on the road, great mileage for a larger car and smooth handling, good brakes, great heat and cooling. Get in, drive all you want and get out rested. Once in the car, your passengers are impressed with the quality of materials and how quiet it is. Smooth ride, and lots of legroom in back. Could use larger cup holders, but the two will accommodate normal sized cups. I was so impressed with my wife's identical car that I decided to dump my Infinity M-35 and get one for myself. A low-mileage one came up at the Toyota dealer, with new tires on a 42,000 mile example. If you need a somewhat larger car with a decent v-6 engine that gets good gas mileage and great comfort for trips, this is your car.
Best Car I have owned
I purchased this car new in 12/04 and have 60,000 miles. Other than oil changes, tires and routine work it has been free of any problems or concerns. I love the smooth ride and comfortable seats with warmers for winter!! This car is by far the most comfortable and easy to drive car I have ever owned.
Bought car used
I bought mine off the Toyota lot used. and it was a great choice. the quality of the leather and the interior design is good for being a Toyota. The roominess of the car is also great enough room for four people to sit comfortably and stretch out.
