Estimated values
1997 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,865
|$3,401
|Clean
|$1,595
|$2,530
|$3,012
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,860
|$2,236
|Rough
|$732
|$1,191
|$1,459
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,580
|$2,504
|$2,974
|Clean
|$1,392
|$2,212
|$2,634
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,626
|$1,955
|Rough
|$639
|$1,041
|$1,276