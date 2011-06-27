Estimated values
2016 Ford Shelby GT350 R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,302
|$39,368
|$42,702
|Clean
|$35,187
|$38,177
|$41,346
|Average
|$32,957
|$35,796
|$38,634
|Rough
|$30,727
|$33,414
|$35,922
Estimated values
2016 Ford Shelby GT350 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,258
|$31,028
|$34,011
|Clean
|$27,390
|$30,090
|$32,931
|Average
|$25,654
|$28,213
|$30,771
|Rough
|$23,919
|$26,335
|$28,611