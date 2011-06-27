  1. Home
2010 GMC Yukon XL Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,866$11,435$13,087
Clean$8,327$10,745$12,297
Average$7,248$9,364$10,717
Rough$6,169$7,984$9,138
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,731$14,884$16,914
Clean$11,017$13,985$15,893
Average$9,590$12,188$13,851
Rough$8,162$10,392$11,809
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,703$13,055$14,572
Clean$10,052$12,267$13,692
Average$8,750$10,691$11,933
Rough$7,447$9,115$10,174
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,566$11,043$11,999
Clean$8,984$10,376$11,274
Average$7,820$9,043$9,826
Rough$6,656$7,710$8,378
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,110$14,154$16,115
Clean$10,434$13,300$15,142
Average$9,082$11,591$13,197
Rough$7,730$9,882$11,251
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,693$11,128$12,696
Clean$8,164$10,457$11,930
Average$7,106$9,113$10,397
Rough$6,049$7,770$8,865
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,700$15,921$17,357
Clean$12,867$14,960$16,309
Average$11,200$13,038$14,214
Rough$9,533$11,116$12,118
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,344$10,736$12,276
Clean$7,837$10,088$11,535
Average$6,821$8,792$10,053
Rough$5,806$7,496$8,571
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,790$11,312$12,935
Clean$8,255$10,629$12,155
Average$7,186$9,264$10,593
Rough$6,116$7,898$9,031
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,762$10,095$11,597
Clean$7,290$9,486$10,897
Average$6,346$8,267$9,497
Rough$5,401$7,048$8,097
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 GMC Yukon XL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,290 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,486 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 GMC Yukon XL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 GMC Yukon XL and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2010 GMC Yukon XL is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.