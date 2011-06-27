Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,866
|$11,435
|$13,087
|Clean
|$8,327
|$10,745
|$12,297
|Average
|$7,248
|$9,364
|$10,717
|Rough
|$6,169
|$7,984
|$9,138
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,731
|$14,884
|$16,914
|Clean
|$11,017
|$13,985
|$15,893
|Average
|$9,590
|$12,188
|$13,851
|Rough
|$8,162
|$10,392
|$11,809
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,703
|$13,055
|$14,572
|Clean
|$10,052
|$12,267
|$13,692
|Average
|$8,750
|$10,691
|$11,933
|Rough
|$7,447
|$9,115
|$10,174
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,566
|$11,043
|$11,999
|Clean
|$8,984
|$10,376
|$11,274
|Average
|$7,820
|$9,043
|$9,826
|Rough
|$6,656
|$7,710
|$8,378
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,110
|$14,154
|$16,115
|Clean
|$10,434
|$13,300
|$15,142
|Average
|$9,082
|$11,591
|$13,197
|Rough
|$7,730
|$9,882
|$11,251
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,693
|$11,128
|$12,696
|Clean
|$8,164
|$10,457
|$11,930
|Average
|$7,106
|$9,113
|$10,397
|Rough
|$6,049
|$7,770
|$8,865
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,700
|$15,921
|$17,357
|Clean
|$12,867
|$14,960
|$16,309
|Average
|$11,200
|$13,038
|$14,214
|Rough
|$9,533
|$11,116
|$12,118
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,344
|$10,736
|$12,276
|Clean
|$7,837
|$10,088
|$11,535
|Average
|$6,821
|$8,792
|$10,053
|Rough
|$5,806
|$7,496
|$8,571
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,790
|$11,312
|$12,935
|Clean
|$8,255
|$10,629
|$12,155
|Average
|$7,186
|$9,264
|$10,593
|Rough
|$6,116
|$7,898
|$9,031
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,762
|$10,095
|$11,597
|Clean
|$7,290
|$9,486
|$10,897
|Average
|$6,346
|$8,267
|$9,497
|Rough
|$5,401
|$7,048
|$8,097