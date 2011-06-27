Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,995
|$4,374
|$5,128
|Clean
|$2,759
|$4,024
|$4,713
|Average
|$2,286
|$3,323
|$3,882
|Rough
|$1,813
|$2,623
|$3,052
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX-P 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,758
|$4,201
|$4,992
|Clean
|$2,540
|$3,865
|$4,588
|Average
|$2,105
|$3,193
|$3,779
|Rough
|$1,669
|$2,520
|$2,971
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,437
|$3,565
|$4,184
|Clean
|$2,245
|$3,280
|$3,845
|Average
|$1,860
|$2,709
|$3,167
|Rough
|$1,475
|$2,138
|$2,490
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,435
|$5,604
|$6,790
|Clean
|$3,164
|$5,156
|$6,240
|Average
|$2,622
|$4,259
|$5,140
|Rough
|$2,079
|$3,361
|$4,040
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX-P 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,251
|$4,894
|$5,794
|Clean
|$2,994
|$4,503
|$5,324
|Average
|$2,481
|$3,719
|$4,386
|Rough
|$1,968
|$2,936
|$3,448
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX-P 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,644
|$3,805
|$4,441
|Clean
|$2,435
|$3,500
|$4,082
|Average
|$2,018
|$2,891
|$3,362
|Rough
|$1,600
|$2,282
|$2,643
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,856
|$4,530
|$5,446
|Clean
|$2,630
|$4,167
|$5,005
|Average
|$2,180
|$3,442
|$4,123
|Rough
|$1,729
|$2,717
|$3,241
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,575
|$3,583
|$4,137
|Clean
|$2,371
|$3,297
|$3,802
|Average
|$1,965
|$2,723
|$3,132
|Rough
|$1,559
|$2,149
|$2,462
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,815
|$4,120
|$4,834
|Clean
|$2,593
|$3,790
|$4,443
|Average
|$2,149
|$3,131
|$3,660
|Rough
|$1,704
|$2,471
|$2,877
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,710
|$3,810
|$4,413
|Clean
|$2,496
|$3,505
|$4,056
|Average
|$2,068
|$2,895
|$3,341
|Rough
|$1,640
|$2,285
|$2,626
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,522
|$3,635
|$4,244
|Clean
|$2,323
|$3,344
|$3,900
|Average
|$1,925
|$2,762
|$3,213
|Rough
|$1,527
|$2,180
|$2,525
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX-P 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,355
|$3,038
|$3,413
|Clean
|$2,169
|$2,795
|$3,137
|Average
|$1,798
|$2,309
|$2,584
|Rough
|$1,426
|$1,822
|$2,031