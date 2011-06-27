  1. Home
2006 Honda Element Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,995$4,374$5,128
Clean$2,759$4,024$4,713
Average$2,286$3,323$3,882
Rough$1,813$2,623$3,052
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX-P 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,758$4,201$4,992
Clean$2,540$3,865$4,588
Average$2,105$3,193$3,779
Rough$1,669$2,520$2,971
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,437$3,565$4,184
Clean$2,245$3,280$3,845
Average$1,860$2,709$3,167
Rough$1,475$2,138$2,490
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,435$5,604$6,790
Clean$3,164$5,156$6,240
Average$2,622$4,259$5,140
Rough$2,079$3,361$4,040
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX-P 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,251$4,894$5,794
Clean$2,994$4,503$5,324
Average$2,481$3,719$4,386
Rough$1,968$2,936$3,448
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX-P 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,644$3,805$4,441
Clean$2,435$3,500$4,082
Average$2,018$2,891$3,362
Rough$1,600$2,282$2,643
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,856$4,530$5,446
Clean$2,630$4,167$5,005
Average$2,180$3,442$4,123
Rough$1,729$2,717$3,241
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,575$3,583$4,137
Clean$2,371$3,297$3,802
Average$1,965$2,723$3,132
Rough$1,559$2,149$2,462
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,815$4,120$4,834
Clean$2,593$3,790$4,443
Average$2,149$3,131$3,660
Rough$1,704$2,471$2,877
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,710$3,810$4,413
Clean$2,496$3,505$4,056
Average$2,068$2,895$3,341
Rough$1,640$2,285$2,626
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,522$3,635$4,244
Clean$2,323$3,344$3,900
Average$1,925$2,762$3,213
Rough$1,527$2,180$2,525
Estimated values
2006 Honda Element EX-P 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,355$3,038$3,413
Clean$2,169$2,795$3,137
Average$1,798$2,309$2,584
Rough$1,426$1,822$2,031
FAQ

The value of a used 2006 Honda Element ranges from $1,729 to $5,446, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Honda Element is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.