2005 Honda Odyssey Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,419$2,240$2,697
Clean$1,325$2,092$2,514
Average$1,138$1,795$2,150
Rough$951$1,498$1,785
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,876$2,913$3,489
Clean$1,752$2,720$3,253
Average$1,505$2,334$2,781
Rough$1,257$1,948$2,310
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,689$2,625$3,143
Clean$1,578$2,451$2,931
Average$1,355$2,103$2,506
Rough$1,132$1,755$2,081
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,626$2,526$3,025
Clean$1,519$2,359$2,821
Average$1,305$2,024$2,412
Rough$1,090$1,690$2,003
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,699$2,639$3,161
Clean$1,587$2,464$2,947
Average$1,363$2,115$2,520
Rough$1,139$1,765$2,093
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,959$2,799$3,267
Clean$1,830$2,614$3,046
Average$1,572$2,243$2,605
Rough$1,313$1,872$2,163
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,054$2,851$3,297
Clean$1,918$2,662$3,074
Average$1,647$2,285$2,628
Rough$1,376$1,907$2,183
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Honda Odyssey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Honda Odyssey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,092 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Honda Odyssey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Honda Odyssey and see how it feels. Learn more
