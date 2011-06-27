Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,419
|$2,240
|$2,697
|Clean
|$1,325
|$2,092
|$2,514
|Average
|$1,138
|$1,795
|$2,150
|Rough
|$951
|$1,498
|$1,785
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,876
|$2,913
|$3,489
|Clean
|$1,752
|$2,720
|$3,253
|Average
|$1,505
|$2,334
|$2,781
|Rough
|$1,257
|$1,948
|$2,310
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,625
|$3,143
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,451
|$2,931
|Average
|$1,355
|$2,103
|$2,506
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,755
|$2,081
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,526
|$3,025
|Clean
|$1,519
|$2,359
|$2,821
|Average
|$1,305
|$2,024
|$2,412
|Rough
|$1,090
|$1,690
|$2,003
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,699
|$2,639
|$3,161
|Clean
|$1,587
|$2,464
|$2,947
|Average
|$1,363
|$2,115
|$2,520
|Rough
|$1,139
|$1,765
|$2,093
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,959
|$2,799
|$3,267
|Clean
|$1,830
|$2,614
|$3,046
|Average
|$1,572
|$2,243
|$2,605
|Rough
|$1,313
|$1,872
|$2,163
Estimated values
2005 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,054
|$2,851
|$3,297
|Clean
|$1,918
|$2,662
|$3,074
|Average
|$1,647
|$2,285
|$2,628
|Rough
|$1,376
|$1,907
|$2,183