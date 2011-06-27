Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,460
|$5,269
|$6,192
|Clean
|$3,100
|$4,721
|$5,560
|Average
|$2,382
|$3,626
|$4,296
|Rough
|$1,663
|$2,531
|$3,032
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,319
|$4,703
|$5,403
|Clean
|$2,975
|$4,214
|$4,852
|Average
|$2,285
|$3,236
|$3,749
|Rough
|$1,596
|$2,259
|$2,646
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 2WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,792
|$5,373
|$6,175
|Clean
|$3,398
|$4,815
|$5,544
|Average
|$2,611
|$3,698
|$4,284
|Rough
|$1,823
|$2,581
|$3,024
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,259
|$5,335
|$6,401
|Clean
|$2,920
|$4,780
|$5,748
|Average
|$2,243
|$3,671
|$4,441
|Rough
|$1,566
|$2,562
|$3,135