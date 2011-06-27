Estimated values
2004 GMC Savana 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,717
|$4,451
|$5,394
|Clean
|$2,527
|$4,139
|$5,013
|Average
|$2,147
|$3,514
|$4,251
|Rough
|$1,767
|$2,890
|$3,489
Estimated values
2004 GMC Savana 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,244
|$5,193
|$6,254
|Clean
|$3,017
|$4,829
|$5,813
|Average
|$2,563
|$4,100
|$4,929
|Rough
|$2,110
|$3,372
|$4,045
Estimated values
2004 GMC Savana 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,067
|$4,902
|$5,901
|Clean
|$2,853
|$4,558
|$5,484
|Average
|$2,424
|$3,870
|$4,651
|Rough
|$1,995
|$3,183
|$3,817
Estimated values
2004 GMC Savana 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,178
|$5,256
|$6,387
|Clean
|$2,955
|$4,887
|$5,935
|Average
|$2,511
|$4,150
|$5,033
|Rough
|$2,066
|$3,413
|$4,131
Estimated values
2004 GMC Savana 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,112
|$5,027
|$6,069
|Clean
|$2,895
|$4,674
|$5,640
|Average
|$2,459
|$3,969
|$4,783
|Rough
|$2,024
|$3,264
|$3,925