Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,740
|$8,962
|$10,451
|Clean
|$6,207
|$8,240
|$9,585
|Average
|$5,141
|$6,796
|$7,855
|Rough
|$4,075
|$5,352
|$6,124
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,167
|$9,854
|$11,650
|Clean
|$6,601
|$9,060
|$10,686
|Average
|$5,467
|$7,473
|$8,756
|Rough
|$4,334
|$5,885
|$6,827
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,651
|$11,176
|$12,873
|Clean
|$7,967
|$10,276
|$11,807
|Average
|$6,599
|$8,475
|$9,675
|Rough
|$5,231
|$6,674
|$7,543
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,104
|$9,204
|$10,615
|Clean
|$6,542
|$8,463
|$9,736
|Average
|$5,419
|$6,980
|$7,978
|Rough
|$4,295
|$5,497
|$6,220
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,855
|$10,891
|$12,919
|Clean
|$7,234
|$10,013
|$11,849
|Average
|$5,992
|$8,259
|$9,709
|Rough
|$4,750
|$6,504
|$7,570