2019 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

I have had four! Goldie , 01/24/2019 SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 60 of 62 people found this review helpful I love my car. I am a tiny woman with a job that requires me to be available in any weather. In my car, I am confident that I will make it in blizzard and unplowed roads. Thats why I am driving my fourth one and would not consider anything else. Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Life Saver Jennifer , 05/27/2019 SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 38 of 39 people found this review helpful I was traveling on interstate and had a brush with a tractor-trailer the sent me into the trees. The gentleman who came to my aide said he was afraid of what he was going to see when he approached my vehicle. I walked away and feel sure had I been in anything else, I wouldn’t be here writing this review...it’s the only vehicle choice for me, it honestly saved my life. Report Abuse

One of the last true SUVs Colt , 01/15/2019 TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 82 of 86 people found this review helpful My wife, my daughter, and I love the 4Runner. It's a tried an true design. One of the last true body-on-frame SUVs. It's rugged, capable, dependable, and stylish. Admittedly, it doesn't have all the new driving assistance features like lane assist, forward emergency braking, or auto pilot. You cant go to sleep at the wheel, you have to drive it. But that's what it's designed for. It's not dependent on pavement. In fact, it prefers to be off the pavement. It's a path finder (not the Nissan), a trail blazer (not the Chevy), a off-road way maker. If that's what you want, this is the apex vehicle for you. Very few other vehicles will be able to show it up. However, if you want a grocery getter, a race car, a autonomous self-driver, a super ECO fuel-saver, or something else, look at something else. This is a purpose built vehicle that exceeds at it's intended goals. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your 4Runner Super White

Nautical Blue Metallic

Classic Silver Metallic

Barcelona Red Metallic

Midnight Black Metallic

Magnetic Gray Metallic

Blizzard Pearl Build and Price toyota.com Disclaimer Options shown.

She may be dated, but she’s legendary BigTuna , 03/13/2019 TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful If you want more tech, go for the limited. While I miss remote start, CarPlay and sensing features, I’ll gladly give it up for a bulletproof drivetrain, awesome ride, unbeatable off road capabilities, a traditional transfer case and of course, a solid body on frame construction. Resale is always amazing, I love the styling and it has a history that makes me feel like I can go anywhere and do anything confidently. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse