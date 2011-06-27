Estimated values
2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,212
|$26,518
|$29,350
|Clean
|$23,776
|$26,034
|$28,803
|Average
|$22,903
|$25,065
|$27,709
|Rough
|$22,031
|$24,097
|$26,614
Estimated values
2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,050
|$28,517
|$31,547
|Clean
|$25,581
|$27,996
|$30,959
|Average
|$24,642
|$26,955
|$29,783
|Rough
|$23,704
|$25,913
|$28,607
Estimated values
2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,840
|$30,492
|$33,748
|Clean
|$27,339
|$29,935
|$33,119
|Average
|$26,336
|$28,821
|$31,861
|Rough
|$25,333
|$27,708
|$30,602
Estimated values
2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,500
|$34,073
|$37,235
|Clean
|$30,932
|$33,451
|$36,540
|Average
|$29,797
|$32,206
|$35,152
|Rough
|$28,662
|$30,962
|$33,764
Estimated values
2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,121
|$36,894
|$40,301
|Clean
|$33,506
|$36,221
|$39,549
|Average
|$32,277
|$34,873
|$38,047
|Rough
|$31,047
|$33,525
|$36,544
Estimated values
2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,900
|$29,181
|$31,982
|Clean
|$26,415
|$28,648
|$31,386
|Average
|$25,446
|$27,582
|$30,193
|Rough
|$24,477
|$26,516
|$29,001
Estimated values
2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,915
|$33,573
|$36,839
|Clean
|$30,358
|$32,960
|$36,152
|Average
|$29,244
|$31,734
|$34,778
|Rough
|$28,131
|$30,507
|$33,405