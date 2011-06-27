Estimated values
2002 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,729
|$2,684
|$3,211
|Clean
|$1,526
|$2,372
|$2,837
|Average
|$1,120
|$1,749
|$2,088
|Rough
|$714
|$1,127
|$1,339
Estimated values
2002 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,694
|$2,403
|$2,799
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,124
|$2,472
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,566
|$1,820
|Rough
|$700
|$1,009
|$1,167
Estimated values
2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,175
|$2,920
|$3,337
|Clean
|$1,920
|$2,581
|$2,948
|Average
|$1,409
|$1,903
|$2,170
|Rough
|$898
|$1,226
|$1,392
Estimated values
2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,191
|$3,318
|$3,942
|Clean
|$1,934
|$2,933
|$3,483
|Average
|$1,420
|$2,163
|$2,563
|Rough
|$905
|$1,393
|$1,644