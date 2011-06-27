Estimated values
2007 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,808
|$4,860
|$5,441
|Clean
|$3,432
|$4,383
|$4,906
|Average
|$2,680
|$3,430
|$3,834
|Rough
|$1,928
|$2,477
|$2,762
Estimated values
2007 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,348
|$8,300
|$8,840
|Clean
|$6,623
|$7,486
|$7,970
|Average
|$5,172
|$5,858
|$6,229
|Rough
|$3,721
|$4,230
|$4,488
Estimated values
2007 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,939
|$5,051
|$5,665
|Clean
|$3,550
|$4,555
|$5,108
|Average
|$2,772
|$3,565
|$3,992
|Rough
|$1,995
|$2,574
|$2,876