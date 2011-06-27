Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,460
|$24,654
|$26,886
|Clean
|$21,599
|$23,695
|$25,816
|Average
|$19,878
|$21,777
|$23,676
|Rough
|$18,157
|$19,858
|$21,537
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,973
|$18,157
|$20,371
|Clean
|$15,361
|$17,451
|$19,561
|Average
|$14,137
|$16,038
|$17,939
|Rough
|$12,913
|$14,625
|$16,318
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,033
|$18,380
|$20,757
|Clean
|$15,419
|$17,665
|$19,931
|Average
|$14,191
|$16,235
|$18,279
|Rough
|$12,962
|$14,805
|$16,627
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,358
|$19,903
|$22,481
|Clean
|$16,693
|$19,128
|$21,586
|Average
|$15,362
|$17,580
|$19,797
|Rough
|$14,032
|$16,031
|$18,008
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,823
|$20,003
|$22,215
|Clean
|$17,140
|$19,225
|$21,331
|Average
|$15,775
|$17,668
|$19,563
|Rough
|$14,409
|$16,111
|$17,795
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,369
|$20,401
|$23,469
|Clean
|$16,703
|$19,607
|$22,535
|Average
|$15,373
|$18,020
|$20,667
|Rough
|$14,042
|$16,432
|$18,799
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,715
|$21,373
|$24,067
|Clean
|$17,998
|$20,541
|$23,109
|Average
|$16,564
|$18,878
|$21,194
|Rough
|$15,129
|$17,215
|$19,278
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,321
|$16,821
|$19,351
|Clean
|$13,772
|$16,167
|$18,581
|Average
|$12,675
|$14,858
|$17,041
|Rough
|$11,578
|$13,549
|$15,501
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,377
|$20,928
|$23,512
|Clean
|$17,673
|$20,114
|$22,577
|Average
|$16,265
|$18,485
|$20,705
|Rough
|$14,857
|$16,857
|$18,834
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,858
|$16,276
|$18,725
|Clean
|$13,327
|$15,643
|$17,979
|Average
|$12,265
|$14,377
|$16,489
|Rough
|$11,203
|$13,110
|$14,999
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,692
|$21,349
|$24,041
|Clean
|$17,976
|$20,518
|$23,084
|Average
|$16,543
|$18,857
|$21,171
|Rough
|$15,111
|$17,196
|$19,257
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,782
|$22,526
|$25,307
|Clean
|$19,024
|$21,649
|$24,299
|Average
|$17,508
|$19,896
|$22,285
|Rough
|$15,992
|$18,144
|$20,271
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,759
|$17,109
|$19,488
|Clean
|$14,194
|$16,444
|$18,713
|Average
|$13,063
|$15,112
|$17,162
|Rough
|$11,932
|$13,781
|$15,610
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,467
|$18,167
|$20,900
|Clean
|$14,874
|$17,461
|$20,068
|Average
|$13,689
|$16,047
|$18,405
|Rough
|$12,504
|$14,633
|$16,741
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,336
|$16,882
|$19,457
|Clean
|$13,786
|$16,225
|$18,683
|Average
|$12,688
|$14,911
|$17,134
|Rough
|$11,589
|$13,598
|$15,586
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,240
|$15,402
|$17,592
|Clean
|$12,733
|$14,803
|$16,892
|Average
|$11,718
|$13,605
|$15,492
|Rough
|$10,704
|$12,406
|$14,092
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,115
|$15,192
|$16,289
|Clean
|$13,575
|$14,601
|$15,641
|Average
|$12,493
|$13,419
|$14,344
|Rough
|$11,411
|$12,236
|$13,048
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus S Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,828
|$18,238
|$20,680
|Clean
|$15,221
|$17,529
|$19,857
|Average
|$14,009
|$16,109
|$18,211
|Rough
|$12,796
|$14,690
|$16,565
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,438
|$21,656
|$24,913
|Clean
|$17,731
|$20,814
|$23,921
|Average
|$16,318
|$19,128
|$21,939
|Rough
|$14,905
|$17,443
|$19,956
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,257
|$17,919
|$20,615
|Clean
|$14,672
|$17,222
|$19,794
|Average
|$13,503
|$15,828
|$18,154
|Rough
|$12,334
|$14,433
|$16,513