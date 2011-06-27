  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,460$24,654$26,886
Clean$21,599$23,695$25,816
Average$19,878$21,777$23,676
Rough$18,157$19,858$21,537
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,973$18,157$20,371
Clean$15,361$17,451$19,561
Average$14,137$16,038$17,939
Rough$12,913$14,625$16,318
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,033$18,380$20,757
Clean$15,419$17,665$19,931
Average$14,191$16,235$18,279
Rough$12,962$14,805$16,627
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,358$19,903$22,481
Clean$16,693$19,128$21,586
Average$15,362$17,580$19,797
Rough$14,032$16,031$18,008
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,823$20,003$22,215
Clean$17,140$19,225$21,331
Average$15,775$17,668$19,563
Rough$14,409$16,111$17,795
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,369$20,401$23,469
Clean$16,703$19,607$22,535
Average$15,373$18,020$20,667
Rough$14,042$16,432$18,799
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,715$21,373$24,067
Clean$17,998$20,541$23,109
Average$16,564$18,878$21,194
Rough$15,129$17,215$19,278
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,321$16,821$19,351
Clean$13,772$16,167$18,581
Average$12,675$14,858$17,041
Rough$11,578$13,549$15,501
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,377$20,928$23,512
Clean$17,673$20,114$22,577
Average$16,265$18,485$20,705
Rough$14,857$16,857$18,834
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,858$16,276$18,725
Clean$13,327$15,643$17,979
Average$12,265$14,377$16,489
Rough$11,203$13,110$14,999
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,692$21,349$24,041
Clean$17,976$20,518$23,084
Average$16,543$18,857$21,171
Rough$15,111$17,196$19,257
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,782$22,526$25,307
Clean$19,024$21,649$24,299
Average$17,508$19,896$22,285
Rough$15,992$18,144$20,271
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,759$17,109$19,488
Clean$14,194$16,444$18,713
Average$13,063$15,112$17,162
Rough$11,932$13,781$15,610
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,467$18,167$20,900
Clean$14,874$17,461$20,068
Average$13,689$16,047$18,405
Rough$12,504$14,633$16,741
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,336$16,882$19,457
Clean$13,786$16,225$18,683
Average$12,688$14,911$17,134
Rough$11,589$13,598$15,586
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,240$15,402$17,592
Clean$12,733$14,803$16,892
Average$11,718$13,605$15,492
Rough$10,704$12,406$14,092
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,115$15,192$16,289
Clean$13,575$14,601$15,641
Average$12,493$13,419$14,344
Rough$11,411$12,236$13,048
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus S Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,828$18,238$20,680
Clean$15,221$17,529$19,857
Average$14,009$16,109$18,211
Rough$12,796$14,690$16,565
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,438$21,656$24,913
Clean$17,731$20,814$23,921
Average$16,318$19,128$21,939
Rough$14,905$17,443$19,956
Estimated values
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,257$17,919$20,615
Clean$14,672$17,222$19,794
Average$13,503$15,828$18,154
Rough$12,334$14,433$16,513
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Audi A3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,733 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,803 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Audi A3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Audi A3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Audi A3 ranges from $10,704 to $17,592, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Audi A3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.