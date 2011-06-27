Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

My 4 Runner rules mike777 , 01/31/2014 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I purchased my 4 runner in 06 with 117 K on it , it was a 1 owner trade in with all service receipts ( lots of them) all service performed by the book by Toyota , (main reason I bought it) that and the reviews by owners. It has proven to be the best most reliable vehicle I've owned to date. I currently have 350K on it with no major or minor problems, I do my own service /maintenence, no breakdowns, everything still works, and I have the LTD with power everything! all I can say is wow, pretty much original everything. runs like a swiss watch. still drives like new and looks close to new. made in Japan with top quality parts, seriously whose alternator lasts 350,00 miles,500K here I come Report Abuse

Best SUV ever toyoglide , 10/23/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought the 4runner when it had 70k miles on it. Have done a lot of long distance driving and now have 397k on the suv. Have only done normal maintenance. No valve jobs or other major procedures. Recently replaced igniter, plugs, and fuel injectors and it runs good as ever. Had Michelin LTX tires on it and got 150k miles on one set. This is an amazing vehicle and is built to last. I am sure I can get to 500k miles. Engine is not overly powerful but not a big issue. You can also chew through brake rotors quickly if you are heavy on the brake. Overall I love this suv. Report Abuse

Best vehicle I have ever owned! fmcpherson , 08/12/2012 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2000 4Runner in 2009. At the time it had 100,000 miles on it. Now, at 148,000 miles it is still running strong. Other than routine maintenance and a couple of small repairs, I have had nothing go wrong. I use this truck to haul a boat, as a daily commuting vehicle and it has never failed me. The styling is timeless and, although the ride is a bit rough at times, it is comfortable and very quite. I get about 17-18 mpg around town and 20-21 on the highway - not bad for a SUV. My only gripe is the small gas tank. I can only get about 225-240 miles between fill-ups. Report Abuse

Love/Hate my 4Runner Love/hate my 4Runner , 11/15/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have had mine 11 years and 120,000 miles. Today its in the shop having a squeaky clutch pedal replaced for the second time at $300 a pop. That said, the manual transmission is the only way to go with this vehicle. As long as I am not towing anything, I feel I have adequate power. Like another reviewer noted, the check engine light comes on sporadically for no apparent reason. If you're not diligent and ask lots of questions, less respectable repair shops will try to pin it on the most expensive thing they can; I always get a second opinion on this one. Today, they are also looking into a cruise control and dash clock that only work sporadically; who knows why. Report Abuse