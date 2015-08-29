Used 1997 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
2,806 listings
- 250,562 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,695$4,887 Below Market
- 292,641 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,150
- 209,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
- 154,329 miles
$13,995
- 282,320 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,988
- 181,341 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 307,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 272,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,965
- 235,195 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
- 226,803 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,749$2,498 Below Market
- 196,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995
- 234,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$8,000
- 245,613 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 230,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,199
- 246,275 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,290
- 272,476 miles
$4,900
- 224,332 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,495
- 230,121 miles
$3,250
JD,08/29/2015
SR5 4dr SUV
I bought this car new early in 1997. Has 185,000 miles still has original shocks/ struts. Replaced right front wheel bearing at 160,000 miles. Currently replacing rear axle seals and brakes. The drivers seat is starting to show some wear, the rest of the interior and paint is in excellent shape except for minor hail damage thanks to spring Texas storms. Still drives very well, 19 mpg city, 23 mpg highway. The mechanic that works on my car has a customer with one of these with 470,000 miles on it still going strong. Mechanic told me to never sell this car, this model 4-runner is the best toyota made. Best car I have ever owned, never breaks and has never let me down.
