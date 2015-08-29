Used 1997 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

  • 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    250,562 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,695

    $4,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    292,641 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,150

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    209,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    154,329 miles

    $13,995

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    282,320 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1998 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    181,341 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1996 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1996 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    307,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1996 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    1996 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    272,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,965

    Details
  • 1996 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    1996 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    235,195 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    226,803 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $4,749

    $2,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    196,270 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    234,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $8,000

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    245,613 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    230,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,199

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    246,275 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,290

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    272,476 miles

    $4,900

    Details
  • 1995 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1995 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    224,332 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,495

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    230,121 miles

    $3,250

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota 4Runner

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Bullit proof SR 5
JD,08/29/2015
SR5 4dr SUV
I bought this car new early in 1997. Has 185,000 miles still has original shocks/ struts. Replaced right front wheel bearing at 160,000 miles. Currently replacing rear axle seals and brakes. The drivers seat is starting to show some wear, the rest of the interior and paint is in excellent shape except for minor hail damage thanks to spring Texas storms. Still drives very well, 19 mpg city, 23 mpg highway. The mechanic that works on my car has a customer with one of these with 470,000 miles on it still going strong. Mechanic told me to never sell this car, this model 4-runner is the best toyota made. Best car I have ever owned, never breaks and has never let me down.
