Used 1997 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

I bought this car new early in 1997. Has 185,000 miles still has original shocks/ struts. Replaced right front wheel bearing at 160,000 miles. Currently replacing rear axle seals and brakes. The drivers seat is starting to show some wear, the rest of the interior and paint is in excellent shape except for minor hail damage thanks to spring Texas storms. Still drives very well, 19 mpg city, 23 mpg highway. The mechanic that works on my car has a customer with one of these with 470,000 miles on it still going strong. Mechanic told me to never sell this car, this model 4-runner is the best toyota made. Best car I have ever owned, never breaks and has never let me down.

Read more