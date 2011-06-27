Estimated values
2008 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,107
|$6,990
|$8,061
|Clean
|$4,637
|$6,341
|$7,296
|Average
|$3,698
|$5,041
|$5,766
|Rough
|$2,758
|$3,742
|$4,236
Estimated values
2008 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,514
|$7,437
|$8,530
|Clean
|$5,007
|$6,746
|$7,721
|Average
|$3,992
|$5,363
|$6,102
|Rough
|$2,978
|$3,981
|$4,483
Estimated values
2008 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,324
|$7,424
|$8,614
|Clean
|$4,835
|$6,734
|$7,797
|Average
|$3,855
|$5,354
|$6,162
|Rough
|$2,875
|$3,974
|$4,527