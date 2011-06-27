Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,668
|$40,478
|$41,394
|Clean
|$38,771
|$39,552
|$40,435
|Average
|$36,976
|$37,700
|$38,517
|Rough
|$35,181
|$35,847
|$36,599
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,916
|$25,141
|$27,656
|Clean
|$22,397
|$24,565
|$27,015
|Average
|$21,360
|$23,415
|$25,734
|Rough
|$20,323
|$22,264
|$24,452
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,067
|$26,404
|$29,045
|Clean
|$23,522
|$25,800
|$28,372
|Average
|$22,433
|$24,591
|$27,027
|Rough
|$21,344
|$23,383
|$25,681
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,915
|$24,939
|$26,097
|Clean
|$23,374
|$24,369
|$25,493
|Average
|$22,292
|$23,227
|$24,283
|Rough
|$21,210
|$22,086
|$23,074
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,643
|$27,035
|$29,740
|Clean
|$24,085
|$26,417
|$29,051
|Average
|$22,970
|$25,180
|$27,673
|Rough
|$21,855
|$23,942
|$26,295
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,713
|$34,401
|$35,179
|Clean
|$32,950
|$33,614
|$34,364
|Average
|$31,425
|$32,039
|$32,734
|Rough
|$29,900
|$30,465
|$31,104
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,953
|$33,626
|$34,386
|Clean
|$32,207
|$32,857
|$33,590
|Average
|$30,716
|$31,318
|$31,996
|Rough
|$29,226
|$29,779
|$30,403
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,494
|$27,251
|$28,107
|Clean
|$25,895
|$26,628
|$27,456
|Average
|$24,696
|$25,380
|$26,153
|Rough
|$23,497
|$24,133
|$24,851
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,378
|$33,039
|$33,786
|Clean
|$31,645
|$32,283
|$33,004
|Average
|$30,180
|$30,771
|$31,438
|Rough
|$28,716
|$29,259
|$29,873
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,170
|$28,711
|$31,584
|Clean
|$25,578
|$28,054
|$30,852
|Average
|$24,394
|$26,740
|$29,388
|Rough
|$23,210
|$25,426
|$27,925
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,722
|$28,220
|$31,043
|Clean
|$25,140
|$27,574
|$30,324
|Average
|$23,976
|$26,283
|$28,886
|Rough
|$22,812
|$24,991
|$27,447
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,207
|$34,906
|$35,696
|Clean
|$33,434
|$34,107
|$34,869
|Average
|$31,886
|$32,510
|$33,215
|Rough
|$30,338
|$30,913
|$31,561
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,207
|$34,906
|$35,696
|Clean
|$33,434
|$34,107
|$34,869
|Average
|$31,886
|$32,510
|$33,215
|Rough
|$30,338
|$30,913
|$31,561
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,078
|$28,611
|$31,473
|Clean
|$25,488
|$27,957
|$30,743
|Average
|$24,308
|$26,647
|$29,285
|Rough
|$23,128
|$25,338
|$27,827
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,170
|$25,203
|$26,370
|Clean
|$23,623
|$24,627
|$25,759
|Average
|$22,530
|$23,473
|$24,537
|Rough
|$21,436
|$22,320
|$23,315
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,388
|$33,048
|$33,796
|Clean
|$31,655
|$32,292
|$33,013
|Average
|$30,189
|$30,780
|$31,447
|Rough
|$28,724
|$29,267
|$29,881
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,503
|$33,167
|$33,917
|Clean
|$31,767
|$32,408
|$33,131
|Average
|$30,297
|$30,890
|$31,560
|Rough
|$28,826
|$29,372
|$29,988
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,898
|$37,652
|$38,504
|Clean
|$36,064
|$36,791
|$37,612
|Average
|$34,394
|$35,068
|$35,828
|Rough
|$32,725
|$33,345
|$34,044
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,071
|$38,849
|$39,727
|Clean
|$37,210
|$37,960
|$38,807
|Average
|$35,487
|$36,182
|$36,966
|Rough
|$33,765
|$34,404
|$35,125
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,864
|$28,376
|$31,215
|Clean
|$25,279
|$27,727
|$30,492
|Average
|$24,109
|$26,428
|$29,045
|Rough
|$22,938
|$25,130
|$27,599
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,717
|$23,051
|$24,558
|Clean
|$21,226
|$22,524
|$23,989
|Average
|$20,243
|$21,469
|$22,851
|Rough
|$19,261
|$20,414
|$21,713
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,676
|$33,343
|$34,098
|Clean
|$31,937
|$32,580
|$33,308
|Average
|$30,459
|$31,055
|$31,728
|Rough
|$28,980
|$29,529
|$30,148
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,060
|$29,689
|$32,658
|Clean
|$26,448
|$29,010
|$31,901
|Average
|$25,224
|$27,651
|$30,388
|Rough
|$23,999
|$26,292
|$28,875
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,527
|$30,200
|$33,221
|Clean
|$26,904
|$29,509
|$32,452
|Average
|$25,658
|$28,127
|$30,912
|Rough
|$24,413
|$26,745
|$29,373
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,801
|$34,491
|$35,272
|Clean
|$33,037
|$33,702
|$34,455
|Average
|$31,507
|$32,124
|$32,820
|Rough
|$29,978
|$30,545
|$31,186
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,543
|$35,249
|$36,046
|Clean
|$33,762
|$34,443
|$35,211
|Average
|$32,199
|$32,829
|$33,541
|Rough
|$30,636
|$31,216
|$31,871
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,444
|$33,105
|$33,854
|Clean
|$31,710
|$32,348
|$33,070
|Average
|$30,242
|$30,833
|$31,501
|Rough
|$28,774
|$29,318
|$29,933
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,060
|$29,689
|$32,658
|Clean
|$26,448
|$29,010
|$31,901
|Average
|$25,224
|$27,651
|$30,388
|Rough
|$23,999
|$26,292
|$28,875
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,414
|$30,076
|$33,084
|Clean
|$26,793
|$29,387
|$32,318
|Average
|$25,553
|$28,011
|$30,785
|Rough
|$24,313
|$26,635
|$29,252
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,752
|$24,962
|$27,459
|Clean
|$22,237
|$24,391
|$26,822
|Average
|$21,208
|$23,248
|$25,550
|Rough
|$20,178
|$22,106
|$24,278
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,910
|$31,542
|$32,255
|Clean
|$30,211
|$30,820
|$31,507
|Average
|$28,812
|$29,376
|$30,013
|Rough
|$27,414
|$27,933
|$28,518