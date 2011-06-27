  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,668$40,478$41,394
Clean$38,771$39,552$40,435
Average$36,976$37,700$38,517
Rough$35,181$35,847$36,599
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,916$25,141$27,656
Clean$22,397$24,565$27,015
Average$21,360$23,415$25,734
Rough$20,323$22,264$24,452
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,067$26,404$29,045
Clean$23,522$25,800$28,372
Average$22,433$24,591$27,027
Rough$21,344$23,383$25,681
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,915$24,939$26,097
Clean$23,374$24,369$25,493
Average$22,292$23,227$24,283
Rough$21,210$22,086$23,074
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,643$27,035$29,740
Clean$24,085$26,417$29,051
Average$22,970$25,180$27,673
Rough$21,855$23,942$26,295
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,713$34,401$35,179
Clean$32,950$33,614$34,364
Average$31,425$32,039$32,734
Rough$29,900$30,465$31,104
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,953$33,626$34,386
Clean$32,207$32,857$33,590
Average$30,716$31,318$31,996
Rough$29,226$29,779$30,403
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,494$27,251$28,107
Clean$25,895$26,628$27,456
Average$24,696$25,380$26,153
Rough$23,497$24,133$24,851
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,378$33,039$33,786
Clean$31,645$32,283$33,004
Average$30,180$30,771$31,438
Rough$28,716$29,259$29,873
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,170$28,711$31,584
Clean$25,578$28,054$30,852
Average$24,394$26,740$29,388
Rough$23,210$25,426$27,925
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,722$28,220$31,043
Clean$25,140$27,574$30,324
Average$23,976$26,283$28,886
Rough$22,812$24,991$27,447
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,207$34,906$35,696
Clean$33,434$34,107$34,869
Average$31,886$32,510$33,215
Rough$30,338$30,913$31,561
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,207$34,906$35,696
Clean$33,434$34,107$34,869
Average$31,886$32,510$33,215
Rough$30,338$30,913$31,561
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,078$28,611$31,473
Clean$25,488$27,957$30,743
Average$24,308$26,647$29,285
Rough$23,128$25,338$27,827
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,170$25,203$26,370
Clean$23,623$24,627$25,759
Average$22,530$23,473$24,537
Rough$21,436$22,320$23,315
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,388$33,048$33,796
Clean$31,655$32,292$33,013
Average$30,189$30,780$31,447
Rough$28,724$29,267$29,881
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,503$33,167$33,917
Clean$31,767$32,408$33,131
Average$30,297$30,890$31,560
Rough$28,826$29,372$29,988
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,898$37,652$38,504
Clean$36,064$36,791$37,612
Average$34,394$35,068$35,828
Rough$32,725$33,345$34,044
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,071$38,849$39,727
Clean$37,210$37,960$38,807
Average$35,487$36,182$36,966
Rough$33,765$34,404$35,125
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,864$28,376$31,215
Clean$25,279$27,727$30,492
Average$24,109$26,428$29,045
Rough$22,938$25,130$27,599
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,717$23,051$24,558
Clean$21,226$22,524$23,989
Average$20,243$21,469$22,851
Rough$19,261$20,414$21,713
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,676$33,343$34,098
Clean$31,937$32,580$33,308
Average$30,459$31,055$31,728
Rough$28,980$29,529$30,148
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,060$29,689$32,658
Clean$26,448$29,010$31,901
Average$25,224$27,651$30,388
Rough$23,999$26,292$28,875
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,527$30,200$33,221
Clean$26,904$29,509$32,452
Average$25,658$28,127$30,912
Rough$24,413$26,745$29,373
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,801$34,491$35,272
Clean$33,037$33,702$34,455
Average$31,507$32,124$32,820
Rough$29,978$30,545$31,186
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,543$35,249$36,046
Clean$33,762$34,443$35,211
Average$32,199$32,829$33,541
Rough$30,636$31,216$31,871
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,444$33,105$33,854
Clean$31,710$32,348$33,070
Average$30,242$30,833$31,501
Rough$28,774$29,318$29,933
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,060$29,689$32,658
Clean$26,448$29,010$31,901
Average$25,224$27,651$30,388
Rough$23,999$26,292$28,875
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,414$30,076$33,084
Clean$26,793$29,387$32,318
Average$25,553$28,011$30,785
Rough$24,313$26,635$29,252
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,752$24,962$27,459
Clean$22,237$24,391$26,822
Average$21,208$23,248$25,550
Rough$20,178$22,106$24,278
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,910$31,542$32,255
Clean$30,211$30,820$31,507
Average$28,812$29,376$30,013
Rough$27,414$27,933$28,518
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,226 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,524 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,226 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,524 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,226 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,524 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $19,261 to $24,558, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.