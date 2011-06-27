Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,997
|$2,722
|$3,131
|Clean
|$1,820
|$2,484
|$2,855
|Average
|$1,467
|$2,010
|$2,303
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,536
|$1,751
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$2,792
|$3,238
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,549
|$2,953
|Average
|$1,469
|$2,062
|$2,382
|Rough
|$1,115
|$1,576
|$1,811
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,226
|$3,044
|$3,507
|Clean
|$2,029
|$2,779
|$3,198
|Average
|$1,635
|$2,249
|$2,580
|Rough
|$1,242
|$1,718
|$1,962
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Impala SS 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,416
|$5,694
|$6,961
|Clean
|$3,114
|$5,198
|$6,348
|Average
|$2,509
|$4,206
|$5,121
|Rough
|$1,905
|$3,214
|$3,894
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,477
|$3,319
|$3,796
|Clean
|$2,258
|$3,030
|$3,461
|Average
|$1,820
|$2,452
|$2,792
|Rough
|$1,382
|$1,873
|$2,123