Used 2008 Suzuki XL7 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 XL7
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3887 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Maximum payload1127 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length197.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic Silver
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Grey w/Silver Trim, leather
  • Grey w/Silver Trim, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
