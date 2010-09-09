Used 1996 Suzuki X-90 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki X-90
Overall Consumer Rating4.714 Reviews
Sue Mihelich,09/09/2010
I've had this car fir 13 years & it's NEVER BEEN IN THE GARAGE FOR REPAIR. I will never get another unless forced to do so..it fits my personality to a 'T'. I garage-keep it in our Michigan winters..and can't wait to get it out in the spring...People think it's a new hybrid..when I tell them that it's nearly15 years old..they're amazed..I have 89,000 happy miles on it..long live my X-90...