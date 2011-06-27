  1. Home
1996 Suzuki X-90 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Suzuki's cool new X-90 sport-ute takes the place of the now defunct Samurai in the maker's lineup. Larger, more powerful, and more sophisticated than the Samurai ever dreamed of being, the X-90 is aimed squarely at young singles with disposable income and no responsibilities.

The X-90 is an amalgam of two-seater sports coupe, convertible and four-wheel drive sport utility. The two-seat cockpit sits beneath a T-top roof, just forward of an 8.4 cubic foot conventional trunk, and on top of a two- or four-wheel drive chassis. Body on frame construction is motivated by a 95-horsepower four-cylinder engine. An automatic transmission is available in place of the standard five-speed manual gear changer.

The only part of this formula that seems wrong is the 1.6-liter engine. Its power output seems to be a bit on the meager side for a vehicle with such sporting pretensions. The Sidekick Sport's 120-horsepower, 1.8-liter engine should at least be an option on the heavier four-wheel drive model.

Dual airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes and daytime running lights are standard. All X-90's come equipped with power windows and locks, power steering, alloy wheels, and intermittent wipers. Order four-wheel drive and you'll get cruise control, a security alarm and an Alpine stereo.

Suzuki's taking a chance here, creating a new niche in the SUV market. We think that the X-90 will find limited success in climates and terrains where its four-wheel drive will have some relevancy, and in places where style-conscious buyers don't find what they want in the slightly more versatile Geo Tracker, Jeep Wrangler, and Suzuki's own Sidekick convertible. The X-90's T-top roof is easier to operate than the soft tops of any of those vehicles, but this new Suzuki won't carry more than two people; the others will carry four. Us? We'd rather have a used two-year old Miata for the same price, and forget about traversing tough mountain trails in favor of twisty two-lane highways.

1996 Highlights

Based on Sidekick platform, this new concept features a two-seat cockpit, T-top roof, conventional trunk and available four-wheel drive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Suzuki X-90.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I LOVE MY CAR...IT'S THE BEST
Sue Mihelich,09/09/2010
I've had this car fir 13 years & it's NEVER BEEN IN THE GARAGE FOR REPAIR. I will never get another unless forced to do so..it fits my personality to a 'T'. I garage-keep it in our Michigan winters..and can't wait to get it out in the spring...People think it's a new hybrid..when I tell them that it's nearly15 years old..they're amazed..I have 89,000 happy miles on it..long live my X-90...
I Love my suzuki x90
michelle110,01/29/2014
I had a Suzuki x-90 for 6 years and loved it, as it was getting rusted I got myself another one and used my old for parts, wish they would still make these!
The Best
Drew Vincent,04/15/2002
I wish they still made them I would buy a new one when and if the time came.
Best Little Car - Still get the "Looks"
Charly,05/01/2009
Bought new in 96 fully loaded with all available options , driven daily - Wife for first 120K, then mine for next 40K. Pulled camper for 6000 miles. Pulled stumps on our property. Still pulls equipment trailer when required. Never been able to "STICK IT" with 12 speeds forward in 4WD. What could be better with the T-Tops out, 85 degrees & sunny, this car still get looks and questions like "where can I get one?" or "is that a new car?". Handles great in all types of weather and its large trunk carries big loads. Paint still shines after 13 yrs, no rattles, just routine scheduled maintenance,no car payments as I paid cash in 96, so what's not to like? Too bad they were only made 3 years,
See all 14 reviews of the 1996 Suzuki X-90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1996 Suzuki X-90 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
