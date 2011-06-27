Used 1996 Suzuki X-90 Consumer Reviews
I LOVE MY CAR...IT'S THE BEST
I've had this car fir 13 years & it's NEVER BEEN IN THE GARAGE FOR REPAIR. I will never get another unless forced to do so..it fits my personality to a 'T'. I garage-keep it in our Michigan winters..and can't wait to get it out in the spring...People think it's a new hybrid..when I tell them that it's nearly15 years old..they're amazed..I have 89,000 happy miles on it..long live my X-90...
I Love my suzuki x90
I had a Suzuki x-90 for 6 years and loved it, as it was getting rusted I got myself another one and used my old for parts, wish they would still make these!
The Best
I wish they still made them I would buy a new one when and if the time came.
Best Little Car - Still get the "Looks"
Bought new in 96 fully loaded with all available options , driven daily - Wife for first 120K, then mine for next 40K. Pulled camper for 6000 miles. Pulled stumps on our property. Still pulls equipment trailer when required. Never been able to "STICK IT" with 12 speeds forward in 4WD. What could be better with the T-Tops out, 85 degrees & sunny, this car still get looks and questions like "where can I get one?" or "is that a new car?". Handles great in all types of weather and its large trunk carries big loads. Paint still shines after 13 yrs, no rattles, just routine scheduled maintenance,no car payments as I paid cash in 96, so what's not to like? Too bad they were only made 3 years,
FUN!
I absolutely loved my car! I sold it when it got to about 300,000 miles. I finally changed the timing belt at 240,000 miles. It was very dependable. Wish I could find a new one. The gearing was bad for highway use, and that's how I used it - but I miss it terribly.
