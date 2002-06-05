  1. Home
Used 1998 Suzuki X-90

1998 Suzuki X-90 2 Dr SE 4WD Utility
Used 1998 Suzuki X-90

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  • Doesn't look like everything else on the road.

Vehicle overview

Suzuki's X-90 sport-ute takes the place of the defunct Samurai in the maker's lineup. Larger, more powerful and more sophisticated than the Samurai ever dreamed of being, the X-90 is aimed squarely at young singles with disposable income and no responsibilities.

The X-90 is an amalgam of two-seater sport coupe, convertible and four-wheel drive sport utility. The two-seat cockpit sits beneath a T-top roof, just forward of an 8.4 cubic foot conventional trunk, and on top of a two- or four-wheel drive chassis. Body-on-frame construction is motivated by a 95-horsepower four-cylinder engine. An automatic transmission is available in place of the standard five-speed manual gear changer.

The only part of this formula that seems wrong is the 1.6-liter engine. Its power output seems to be a bit on the meager side for a vehicle with such sporting pretensions. The Sidekick Sport's 120-horsepower, 1.8-liter engine should at least be an option on the heavier four-wheel drive model.

Dual airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes and daytime running lights are standard. All X-90's come equipped with power windows and locks, power steering, alloy wheels and intermittent wipers. Order four-wheel drive and you'll get cruise control, a security alarm and an Alpine stereo.

Suzuki's taking a chance here, creating a new niche in the SUV market. We think that the X-90 will find limited success in climates and terrains where its four-wheel drive will have some relevancy, and in places where style-conscious buyers don't find what they want in the slightly more versatile Sidekick, or the infinitely more versatile Jeep Wrangler. The X-90's T-top roof is easier to operate than the soft tops of any of those vehicles, but this Suzuki won't carry more than two people; the others will carry four. Our favorite in this price range? A used Mazda Miata. Same number of people fit, and it's more fun to drive.

1998 Highlights

No changes this year.
Used 1998 Suzuki X-90 pricing

1998 Suzuki X-90 price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Suzuki X-90.

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 34%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • spaciousness
  • wheels & tires
  • appearance
  • acceleration
  • fuel efficiency
  • maintenance & parts
  • value
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.375 out of 5 stars, fun to drive great with chicks
disnuts,

In the start it has a bland power but with a breather you can buy for 10 bucks and an air intake with performance exhaust. The acceleration is wonderful and it handles wonderful. All for under $5000 to do it all the only other thing I could even think to do is put on some better wheels just for kicks or a turbo.

2.75 out of 5 stars, egr valve
sdonomccx@aol,

110,000 miles. had to replace egr valve twice, fuel pump once. otherwise okay. not as good gas mileage as you'd think.

4.875 out of 5 stars, great lil car
jdm,

i haven't had my x90 for long, but its been great. 140k on the engine, and its still running like new. ive also driven it in harsh toronto end-of-the- winter snow and slush, and it drove excellent. ive customized it a lot, which is easy because of its basic design. i have a friend that does car interiors, and hes designed everything for me and given me great discounts, because its hard to find aftermarket parts for these cars. i like how small and unique it is, and all my girlfriends love the car in general. theres also a lot of storage space in the trunk for such a small vehicle. the amount of horsepower it has, 95, is no big deal because of how small the car is. it still has good pick-up.

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

2dr SUV features & specs
2dr SUV
MPG 22 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
2dr SUV 4WD features & specs
2dr SUV 4WD
MPG 22 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
SE 2dr SUV 4WD features & specs
SE 2dr SUV 4WD
MPG 22 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
FAQ

    More about the 1998 Suzuki X-90

    Used 1998 Suzuki X-90 Overview

    What do people think of the 1998 Suzuki X-90?

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Our Review Process

