Consumer Rating
(4)
2000 Suzuki Vitara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Truck-based frame and driveline, two-door convertible option.
  • Harsh ride, lack of cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Small SUV sales are hot, but there is little reason the Vitara should be contributing to mini-ute sales growth charts unless somebody out there really wants a convertible SUV and can't afford a Jeep Wrangler.

Vehicle overview

Now in its second year of production, the Suzuki Vitara competes in the increasingly crowded mini-SUV market. Here, you will find vehicles such as the Toyota RAV4, the Honda CR-V, and the Kia Sportage.

The Vitara comes in two variations: a two-door soft top and a four-door model. Both are built on a trucklike ladder frame and both can be ordered with either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. The four-wheel-drive system features a two-speed transfer case (as found in real trucks), which improves performance in extreme off-highway conditions. An independent MacPherson strut front suspension and five-link coil-spring rear suspension is used throughout the Vitara line.

Powering the rear wheels is either a 1.6-liter or a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The smaller engine produces 97 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 103 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm. The larger 2.0-liter engine generates 127 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 134 foot-pounds of torque at 3,000 rpm. Both engines are mated to a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic transmission.

The styling of the Vitara is clean with smooth curves and rounded features. The front end features large, multi-reflector headlights and a monotone grille. The two-door Vitara allows you to fold back the durable, canvas drop top like a sunroof, or take it completely off to get your daily dose of solar radiation. The two-door soft-top model does lack valuable room for cargo, however. Suzuki says there's only 9.9 cubic feet of space for your stuff. If you fold the rear seat down, that number goes to 33.7. The four-door model does slightly better, with a maximum cargo load of 44.6. A Honda CR-V, by comparison, can hold a maximum cargo load of 67.2 cubic feet.

The truck genes found in the Suzuki Vitara might appeal to those of you that have a big desire to pound the dirt. But if that's really the case, you'd probably be better served with a Jeep Wrangler. On all other fronts, the Vitara competes dismally against other mini SUVs. You also might want to price out the Chevrolet Tracker. Both the Vitara and the Tracker are built at the same assembly plant and are nearly identical underneath and Chevy often provides big rebates to move the metal.

2000 Highlights

Four-door models receive a new luggage cover for 2000. The Vitara two-door JLS/JLX is equipped with air conditioning as standard equipment. There are three new paint colors, and four-wheel-drive models have a "4x4" sticker in the rear-quarter windows.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Suzuki Vitara.

5(0%)
4(75%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Run around, over and through
JM Hufstedler,04/13/2005
I bought my Suzuki with 850 miles on it and after 4 years and 60,000 miles it has never disappointed me once. Not in snow, heat, short jaunts or long highway trips. The back seat is cramped, but there's tons of headroom and at 6'1" I always have plenty of leg room in either of the front seats. I've had no body or engine complaints, and the interior material is incredibly durable and cleans up nicely.
Tough little car
Spud,06/27/2008
I bought this car used, and rolled it over 100,000 miles. Currently, it's 115,500 miles, and it's still going strong. I've had to replace the computer system, but that's the only major maintenance it's needed. I don't service it as often as I should, but it's a very forgiving vehicle.
how you treat it is what you get back
tnrebel351,10/17/2004
bought for my wife in jan 01.we live in a very remote part of middle tn,at 37k took to dealer for a bad rear main seal replaced at no charge,had tranny rebuilt at 60k 5 speed man,seems like built with cheap bearing material.at 120k still going strong,good little truck.service myself at 5k with mobile 1 syn, other t5han drivers power window inop no prob.bought for the suzuki moter reilabilty,powertrain layout and affordability and more than eager in rough terrain.good little truck,just dont go on any long trips,you will get very unconftable in a short time
2000 vitara convertible
Mindy,05/07/2003
has been in shop eight times for oil leak/ manual transmission sticks in first gear, and grinds into reverse. interior scratches easy. no good for anybody over six ft tall!!
See all 4 reviews of the 2000 Suzuki Vitara
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
97 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
97 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2000 Suzuki Vitara Overview

The Used 2000 Suzuki Vitara is offered in the following submodels: Vitara SUV. Available styles include JLS 4dr SUV, JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, JLS 2dr SUV, JS 4dr SUV, JX 4dr SUV 4WD, JLX 4dr SUV 4WD, and JLX 2dr SUV 4WD.

