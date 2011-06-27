1999 Suzuki Vitara Review
Pros & Cons
- More powerful than the Kia or Toyota.
- It doesn't come standard with ABS.
Vehicle overview
Watching the mini SUV class become increasingly crowded with entries from Toyota (RAV4), Honda (CR-V) and Kia (Sportage), Suzuki decided it was time to stir things up with a completely new mini-ute to replace the aging Sidekick.
The all-new Vitara enters this arena with bold styling, a rigid chassis and advanced suspension components. Available as either a two-door convertible or a four-door model, this new Suzuki boasts a long list of standard features plus several luxury options.
The two-door, soft-top Vitara comes standard with a 1.6-liter, 16-valve engine that makes 97 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque. An optional all-aluminum, 2.0-liter engine can be ordered which bumps horsepower to 127 and maximum torque to 134. The four-door Vitara comes standard with the larger engine, which uses a Direct Drive Valvetrain (DDV) for increased throttle response and lower fuel consumption.
Both the convertible and four-door models can be ordered in two- or four-wheel drive. An independent MacPherson strut front suspension and five-link coil spring rear suspension is used throughout the Vitara line and all models come with a five-speed manual transmission, an Alpine AM/FM/cassette sound system, dual airbags, and daytime running lights. Options include air conditioning, alloy wheels, power windows, and a four-speed automatic. Surprisingly, ABS is also an option even though it's standard on both the RAV4 and CR-V.
With it's creative look, powerful engine, and roomy interior, the Vitara offers a competition package that may take a bite out of RAV4 and CR-V sales.
