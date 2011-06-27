Have owned this car since 2003 and love it. We bought two to replace an Avalanche since we both needed cars in the snowy Appalachians, and mine got to be the 4WD! (Grown son is still driving #2.) I have driven the heck out of this thing for 111,000 miles, and the only thing repaired has been a brake switch (wouldn't allow me to take it out of Park.) That was a mystery at about 60,000 miles. Gas mileage is mid 20's, it has the perfect amount of cargo space for my small family, and the vehicle size is perfect for heavy traffic and parking garages here in Hawaii (yes, we shipped it from the East Coast; couldn't bear to part with it!) I wish these were still available. I'm hoping for 100,000!

