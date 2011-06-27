  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
2003 Suzuki Vitara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available two-door soft-top body style, truck-based body-on-frame construction means off-road capability.
  • Meager cargo space, cramped rear seats, lacks refinement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The small SUV segment has some pretty heavy hitters for this year, and the Vitara is being squeezed out of its market share. Having off-road capability and being a convertible isn't a strong enough draw for buyers.

2003 Highlights

Besides the merging of the JLS and JLX trim levels, not much has changed for the Suzuki Vitara this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Suzuki Vitara.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my 'Zuki
Laura,11/19/2006
My Suzuki Vitara has been wonderful. It handles easily, is truly economical to drive, and doesn't embarrass the kids. Too bad Suzuki discontinued the model, or I'd be trading it in for a newer one. It also has a pretty decent sound system in it, which I found to be a plus as soon as I started taking longer road trips. It even has nice safety features.
My Baby!
SCtoHI,02/27/2009
Have owned this car since 2003 and love it. We bought two to replace an Avalanche since we both needed cars in the snowy Appalachians, and mine got to be the 4WD! (Grown son is still driving #2.) I have driven the heck out of this thing for 111,000 miles, and the only thing repaired has been a brake switch (wouldn't allow me to take it out of Park.) That was a mystery at about 60,000 miles. Gas mileage is mid 20's, it has the perfect amount of cargo space for my small family, and the vehicle size is perfect for heavy traffic and parking garages here in Hawaii (yes, we shipped it from the East Coast; couldn't bear to part with it!) I wish these were still available. I'm hoping for 100,000!
My Toy
KIMQDA,10/25/2003
I love my Vitara, I was set on getting a 4WD after last winter and being stuck in the house. I shopped around for the best value, with the features I wanted and the price I wanted to pay. I did over 3 months of looking before deciding on the Vitara. I LOVE IT!!!!!
It's Perfect For Me
Camperjoe,12/13/2003
I traded a minivan for my Suzuki Vitara and I couldn't be happier. It performs perfectly, I LOVE the gas mileage. I like the way it handles driving around town especially.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Suzuki Vitara

Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara Overview

The Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara is offered in the following submodels: Vitara SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Rwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and Rwd 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara?

