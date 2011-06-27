2003 Suzuki Vitara Review
Pros & Cons
- Available two-door soft-top body style, truck-based body-on-frame construction means off-road capability.
- Meager cargo space, cramped rear seats, lacks refinement.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,332 - $2,604
Used Vitara for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The small SUV segment has some pretty heavy hitters for this year, and the Vitara is being squeezed out of its market share. Having off-road capability and being a convertible isn't a strong enough draw for buyers.
2003 Highlights
Besides the merging of the JLS and JLX trim levels, not much has changed for the Suzuki Vitara this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Suzuki Vitara.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Laura,11/19/2006
My Suzuki Vitara has been wonderful. It handles easily, is truly economical to drive, and doesn't embarrass the kids. Too bad Suzuki discontinued the model, or I'd be trading it in for a newer one. It also has a pretty decent sound system in it, which I found to be a plus as soon as I started taking longer road trips. It even has nice safety features.
SCtoHI,02/27/2009
Have owned this car since 2003 and love it. We bought two to replace an Avalanche since we both needed cars in the snowy Appalachians, and mine got to be the 4WD! (Grown son is still driving #2.) I have driven the heck out of this thing for 111,000 miles, and the only thing repaired has been a brake switch (wouldn't allow me to take it out of Park.) That was a mystery at about 60,000 miles. Gas mileage is mid 20's, it has the perfect amount of cargo space for my small family, and the vehicle size is perfect for heavy traffic and parking garages here in Hawaii (yes, we shipped it from the East Coast; couldn't bear to part with it!) I wish these were still available. I'm hoping for 100,000!
KIMQDA,10/25/2003
I love my Vitara, I was set on getting a 4WD after last winter and being stuck in the house. I shopped around for the best value, with the features I wanted and the price I wanted to pay. I did over 3 months of looking before deciding on the Vitara. I LOVE IT!!!!!
Camperjoe,12/13/2003
I traded a minivan for my Suzuki Vitara and I couldn't be happier. It performs perfectly, I LOVE the gas mileage. I like the way it handles driving around town especially.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara features & specs
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Vitara
Related Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019