Used 2002 Suzuki Vitara for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Suzuki Vitara JX in White
    used

    2001 Suzuki Vitara JX

    122,710 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Suzuki Vitara in Black
    used

    2003 Suzuki Vitara

    217,977 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,488

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Vitara

Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Vitara
Overall Consumer Rating
4.314 Reviews
See all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (36%)
  • 4
    (57%)
  • 3
    (7%)
My Third One
WOldaker,07/04/2003
This is the 3rd 4wd Suzuki I have owned. irst was a Samauri,then Side Kick. and the last one the Vitara. After owning the "dangerous" Samuari :=) I knew I would probabably never drive anther brand though would opt for more comforts. It was time for my wife to get a new vehicle so she ended up with the Vitara. My Sidekick only has 170000 miles and is not ready to go yet. My wife teaches at 2 colleges 50+ miles from each other and I wanted to have a reliable, durable and safe vehicle for her in any weather or situation. That sums up the Suzuki Vitara.

