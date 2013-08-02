Used 2001 Suzuki Vitara for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 122,710 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 217,977 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,488
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Suzuki Vitara searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Vitara
Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Vitara
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.214 Reviews
Report abuse
gregggg,02/08/2013
I have had my Vitara about 9 yrs with over 130,000 miles. No repairs needed except an o2 sensor at 100,000 mi I live in the mountains at about 5000 ft I go off road and drive in snow all the time * I gave it a 5 for comfort taking into consideration it is a body on frame 4x4 getting 20-25 mpg