Used 2001 Suzuki Vitara for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Vitara Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 2001 Suzuki Vitara JX in White
    used

    2001 Suzuki Vitara JX

    122,710 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Suzuki Vitara in Black
    used

    2003 Suzuki Vitara

    217,977 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,488

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Suzuki Vitara searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Vitara
  4. Used 2001 Suzuki Vitara

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Vitara

Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Vitara
Overall Consumer Rating
4.214 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (21%)
  • 2
    (7%)
4X4 2-Door Vitara
gregggg,02/08/2013
I have had my Vitara about 9 yrs with over 130,000 miles. No repairs needed except an o2 sensor at 100,000 mi I live in the mountains at about 5000 ft I go off road and drive in snow all the time * I gave it a 5 for comfort taking into consideration it is a body on frame 4x4 getting 20-25 mpg
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Suzuki
Vitara
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to