Used 2000 Suzuki Vitara for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 122,710 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 217,977 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,488
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Suzuki Vitara searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Vitara
Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Vitara
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.84 Reviews
Report abuse
JM Hufstedler,04/13/2005
I bought my Suzuki with 850 miles on it and after 4 years and 60,000 miles it has never disappointed me once. Not in snow, heat, short jaunts or long highway trips. The back seat is cramped, but there's tons of headroom and at 6'1" I always have plenty of leg room in either of the front seats. I've had no body or engine complaints, and the interior material is incredibly durable and cleans up nicely.