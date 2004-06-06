Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara
Pros & Cons
- Truck-based body-on-frame construction means off-road capability.
- Meager cargo space, cramped rear seats, lacks refinement.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The small SUV segment is full of very capable vehicles, and although the Vitara can rock-crawl with the best of them, it gets left behind in nearly every other respect.
2004 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Suzuki Vitara.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is a great "little SUV!" It's compact enough to fit into any compact space and it's soooo fun to drive. It's a little jerky but I think that's the charm of it plus mine is manual so it's extra fun and animated! I have only had it for a year, but I haven't had ANY problems mechanical, electrical or otherwise. I drove across the country with it and it is still in superb condition. It has been very reliable! I am absolutely in LOVE with my Vitara, I recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants their cars to be reliable with personality (not in a bad way).
So far, this small SUV has been very enjoyable to drive. The vehicle handles well and it accelerates into traffic very well, though it does seem to lack power going uphill. Overall, I am very satisfied with my new SUV. Excellent value for the money.
I am very pleased with the quality and thoughfulness of the construction of my Suzuki Grand Vitara. I don't agree with Edmonds that it is underpowered. I find the power to be adequate for my needs. I am also pleased at the number of features that are standard in the Suzuki that other makes charge for. I recently went on a long weekend road trip and found the Grand Vitara handled and drove quite well. The "suggest a style" menu does not include the EX models, of which mine is.
I only paid $17,300 for the top of the line Vitara. Much less than competitors. Wife got the small car she likes and I got a 4WD I wanted for Oregon winters. I have a mini-van if I need lots of room.
Features & Specs
|LX 4WD 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|165 hp @ 6500 rpm
|LX Rwd 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|165 hp @ 6500 rpm
|LX 4WD 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 5M
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|165 hp @ 6500 rpm
|LX Rwd 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 5M
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
Is the Suzuki Vitara a good car?
Is the Suzuki Vitara reliable?
Is the 2004 Suzuki Vitara a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2004 Suzuki Vitara?
The least-expensive 2004 Suzuki Vitara is the 2004 Suzuki Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,999.
Other versions include:
- LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $19,199
- LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $17,999
- LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $18,199
- LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $16,999
What are the different models of Suzuki Vitara?
More about the 2004 Suzuki Vitara
Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara Overview
The Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara is offered in the following submodels: Vitara SUV. Available styles include LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2004 Suzuki Vitara?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Suzuki Vitara and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Vitara 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Vitara.
