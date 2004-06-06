  1. Home
Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara

2004 Suzuki Vitara
List Price Estimate
$1,827 - $3,389
Consumer Rating
(10)

Pros & Cons

  • Truck-based body-on-frame construction means off-road capability.
  • Meager cargo space, cramped rear seats, lacks refinement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The small SUV segment is full of very capable vehicles, and although the Vitara can rock-crawl with the best of them, it gets left behind in nearly every other respect.

2004 Highlights

The Vitara two-door has been dropped. The Vitara four-door is upgraded with a V6 engine and comes with charcoal-colored bumpers and mud guards, a newly designed soft spare tire cover and new exterior colors.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Suzuki Vitara.

5 star reviews: 40%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 10%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • comfort
  • electrical system
  • off-roading
  • appearance
  • spaciousness

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, Love My Vitara
luvmycar,

This is a great "little SUV!" It's compact enough to fit into any compact space and it's soooo fun to drive. It's a little jerky but I think that's the charm of it plus mine is manual so it's extra fun and animated! I have only had it for a year, but I haven't had ANY problems mechanical, electrical or otherwise. I drove across the country with it and it is still in superb condition. It has been very reliable! I am absolutely in LOVE with my Vitara, I recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants their cars to be reliable with personality (not in a bad way).

4.625 out of 5 stars, Well-built for the money
Steve Caruso,

So far, this small SUV has been very enjoyable to drive. The vehicle handles well and it accelerates into traffic very well, though it does seem to lack power going uphill. Overall, I am very satisfied with my new SUV. Excellent value for the money.

5 out of 5 stars, Grand Vitara
vintagerodder,

I am very pleased with the quality and thoughfulness of the construction of my Suzuki Grand Vitara. I don't agree with Edmonds that it is underpowered. I find the power to be adequate for my needs. I am also pleased at the number of features that are standard in the Suzuki that other makes charge for. I recently went on a long weekend road trip and found the Grand Vitara handled and drove quite well. The "suggest a style" menu does not include the EX models, of which mine is.

4 out of 5 stars, great value for true 4-wheel drive
beaz,

I only paid $17,300 for the top of the line Vitara. Much less than competitors. Wife got the small car she likes and I got a 4WD I wanted for Oregon winters. I have a mini-van if I need lots of room.

Features & Specs

LX 4WD 4dr SUV features & specs
LX 4WD 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
LX Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
LX Rwd 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
LX 4WD 4dr SUV features & specs
LX 4WD 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 5M
MPG 17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
LX Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
LX Rwd 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 5M
MPG 17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable

Is the Suzuki Vitara a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2004 Vitara both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Suzuki Vitara fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Vitara gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Vitara has 23.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Suzuki Vitara reliable?

To determine whether the Suzuki Vitara is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Vitara.

Is the 2004 Suzuki Vitara a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2004 Suzuki Vitara is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2004 Vitara is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2004 Suzuki Vitara?

The least-expensive 2004 Suzuki Vitara is the 2004 Suzuki Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,999.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $19,199
  • LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $17,999
  • LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $18,199
  • LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $16,999
What are the different models of Suzuki Vitara?

Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara Overview

The Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara is offered in the following submodels: Vitara SUV. Available styles include LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2004 Suzuki Vitara?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Suzuki Vitara and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Vitara 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

