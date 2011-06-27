Used 2000 Suzuki Vitara Consumer Reviews
Run around, over and through
I bought my Suzuki with 850 miles on it and after 4 years and 60,000 miles it has never disappointed me once. Not in snow, heat, short jaunts or long highway trips. The back seat is cramped, but there's tons of headroom and at 6'1" I always have plenty of leg room in either of the front seats. I've had no body or engine complaints, and the interior material is incredibly durable and cleans up nicely.
Tough little car
I bought this car used, and rolled it over 100,000 miles. Currently, it's 115,500 miles, and it's still going strong. I've had to replace the computer system, but that's the only major maintenance it's needed. I don't service it as often as I should, but it's a very forgiving vehicle.
how you treat it is what you get back
bought for my wife in jan 01.we live in a very remote part of middle tn,at 37k took to dealer for a bad rear main seal replaced at no charge,had tranny rebuilt at 60k 5 speed man,seems like built with cheap bearing material.at 120k still going strong,good little truck.service myself at 5k with mobile 1 syn, other t5han drivers power window inop no prob.bought for the suzuki moter reilabilty,powertrain layout and affordability and more than eager in rough terrain.good little truck,just dont go on any long trips,you will get very unconftable in a short time
2000 vitara convertible
has been in shop eight times for oil leak/ manual transmission sticks in first gear, and grinds into reverse. interior scratches easy. no good for anybody over six ft tall!!
