2001 Suzuki Vitara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Truck-based frame and driveline, two-door convertible option.
  • Harsh ride, cramped rear seats, lack of cargo room.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Small SUV sales are hot, but there is little reason the Vitara should be contributing to mini-ute sales growth charts unless somebody out there really wants a convertible SUV and can't afford a Jeep Wrangler.

Vehicle overview

Now in its third year of production, the Vitara finds itself up against more competition than ever in the form of the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Kia Sportage, not to mention the Jeep Wrangler and Isuzu Rodeo Sport. As the mini-ute category heats up, the older Suzuki is beginning to show its age when compared to the young blood in the category.

The Vitara comes in two variations: a two-door soft top and a four-door model. Both models are built using sturdy body-on-frame construction and both can be ordered in either two- or four-wheel drive. Four-wheel-drive models benefit from a low-range transfer case for extreme off-road conditions. An independent MacPherson strut front suspension and five-link coil-spring rear suspension is standard on all Vitaras.

Power comes in the form of either a 1.6-liter or 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The former produces 97 horsepower and 103 ft-lbs. of torque, while the latter generates 127 hp and 143 ft-lbs. of torque. Both engines are mated to a standard five-speed transmission or optional four-speed automatic.

The styling of the Vitara is clean, with smooth curves and rounded features. The front end features large, multi-reflector headlights and a restyled, monotone grille. The two-door Vitara allows you to fold back the durable, canvas top for a sunroof effect, or completely remove the cover for convertible-like exposure. For some this feature is a major selling point, while others might bemoan the two-door for its scant 9.9 cubic feet of storage space.

Although the Vitara does possess durable truck-like underpinnings, anyone looking to do some serious off-roading would be better served with a Jeep Wrangler. In all other aspects, the Vitara falls well short of its more modern, more powerful competitors. However, if you're heart is still set on it, be sure to check out Chevrolet's Tracker. Built right along side the Vitara, the Tracker offers a virtually identical package that includes 3-year/36,000-mile roadside assistance and is often coupled with big rebates to boot.

2001 Highlights

All Vitara models get a restyled front grille, new seat fabric, a larger audio unit with an in-dash CD player and new exterior colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Suzuki Vitara.

5(57%)
4(14%)
3(22%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.2
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4X4 2-Door Vitara
gregggg,02/08/2013
I have had my Vitara about 9 yrs with over 130,000 miles. No repairs needed except an o2 sensor at 100,000 mi I live in the mountains at about 5000 ft I go off road and drive in snow all the time * I gave it a 5 for comfort taking into consideration it is a body on frame 4x4 getting 20-25 mpg
I like my Zuki
Tam,05/15/2002
I purchases a nearly new 2001 Vitara a couple months ago. I really love it. It's my first 4 wheel drive but we looked at several before purchasing (including the Liberty and the RAV4). I enjoy driving it and it works great on the snow in 4 wheel drive! I would recommend it to others who are looking for a decent priced 4 wheel drive SUV.
2001 Suzuki Vitara JX
Mary,07/09/2009
I like my vitara very much and feel very safe driving it. It handles excellent in the snow and I have never had a problem with it when windy out.Its been very reliable and I have had it since it was new and I still love it. I would say to anyone looking to buy one that you really cant go wrong with this Vitara 2001. I have had mine 8 years now and its still going strong.I can understand why you don't see too many people selling them. Once you have one its hard to part with it.
Falls apart after 6-7 years
Patrick J.,11/17/2016
JS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my 2001 Suzuki Vitara used in February 2002 with one previous owner and 14K miles on it. It was in perfect running condition and I pampered the car the entire time I owned it with monthly trips to the car wash and oil changes every 3,000 miles at Jiffy Lube with all recommended service being performed as well. Before I get into the demise of this vehicle I will warn anyone considering buying one of these, they have a "known issue" with O2 sensors failing every 2-3 years. Read various Suzuki forums if you don't believe me, it is notorious for this issue and Suzuki never did anything to resolve it. Expect to spend $150-$300 depending on the morals of the repair shop to have the sensor replaced, every 2-3 years. So, in 2008 my radiator sprung a leak, then the radiator hoses, then the pulleys started failing. First it was the accessory pulley, then the crank shaft pulley. Then the AC compressor and condenser both failed in the same month. Then the front brake calipers failed followed by the rear drum brake shoes. Then the tail pipe fell off, the manifold developed a leak and then the exhaust mounts failed. Thermostat failed, engine coil failed, and the rear brake light fell down. Pins that hold the bumpers on started disappearing, the handle of the oil dip stick snapped off, the interior driver door handle broke off, the exterior driver door handle snapped, the hood brace clip broke and the hinge for the fuel door has disintegrated. Now, I am not saying this vehicle isn't reliable, I put 220,000 miles on mine, but it has cost over $5,000 in repairs to keep it running. Once it hit that 6 year mark there was something each year that failed on the vehicle requiring repair. Suzuki left the US market, as a result, I would not recommend buying any Suzuki vehicle. You will run into difficulty finding parts to keep it running and the O2 sensor can and will fail on you frequently. I forgot to mention the steering knuckle also failed which required me having to find a part from China on eBay to get it repaired as the repair shop couldn't find one from any of their suppliers. I'm sending mine off to the junk yard to get whatever scrap value I can out of it.
See all 14 reviews of the 2001 Suzuki Vitara
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
