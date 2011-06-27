  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
2001 Suzuki Swift Review

Pros & Cons

  • Frugal gas mileage, favorable reliability ratings, low price for base model.
  • Wheezy engine, lack of amenities, ABS unavailable, poor value when stacked against competitors.
Suzuki Swift for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A gas sipper that has little else to recommend it.

Vehicle overview

Last year, we wrote, "This is it. This is the car for those of you who need to buy a new vehicle but don't have much more than the lint in your pockets to spend." But since then, the redesigned Hyundai Accent and the all-new Kia Rio have arrived on the scene, and both offer more powerful engines, more amenities and better dollar value. Even the Daewoo Lanos, the thriftiest product of a troubled manufacturer, has a more appealing package than the Swift.

Calling Suzuki's entry-level hatchback "Swift" borders on false advertising. Its tiny 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine generates just 79 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 75 foot-pounds of torque at 3,000 rpm. Of course, this engine is used in both Swift models, while the more expensive base Chevrolet Metro (the Swift's twin) makes do with a 55-horsepower 1.0-liter engine.

Meanwhile, the base Hyundai Accent hatchback comes with a 92-horsepower 1.3-liter engine, and for little more, you can have the hardier 105-horsepower 1.6-liter engine. The Kia Rio sedan, the cheapest car sold in the United States, offers a 1.5-liter that makes 96 horsepower. The Daewoo Lanos models share a 105-horsepower 1.6-liter. And all of these cars reach their peak horsepower at lower rpm than the Swift, though the little Suzuki sucks out its maximum torque earlier than all of its peers.

We've said before that, if nothing else, the Swift draws customers with the promise that you can put one in your driveway for less than $10,000. But the Swift isn't alone anymore. The Kia Rio and the base Accent and Lanos models all sticker under $9,000 and offer standard power steering; Accent and Lanos also come with an AM/FM stereo with cassette. You can add air conditioning and ABS to all three models.

A base Swift GA has an MSRP of just over $9,000, but it doesn't come with power steering. The GA hatchback cannot be optioned with a stereo, air conditioning or ABS, either. Move up to the GL trim level, and you'll get a stereo with a mere two speakers and air conditioning but still no power steering or ABS -- and you're looking at an MSRP of over $10,000. The only factory-installed option for the Swift is a three-speed automatic transmission.

You'll also find that Suzuki's peers offer far better warranties. Hyundais and Kias come with a best-in-class 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Daewoos have shorter warranties (3-year/36,000-mile basic and 5-year/60,000-mile drivetrain), but customers are treated to free scheduled maintenance for the first year of ownership. And Suzuki is the only manufacturer in the group that does not offer roadside assistance.

So what's left to make the Swift an appealing economy car? Excellent gas mileage -- no other gas-powered car in the segment can match its 36 mpg in the city and 42 mpg on the highway. Reliability ratings are encouraging, too. And strangely enough, every Swift is equipped with daytime running lights. Your dealer can also install a CD player to make the car more hospitable.

We agree that the Swift is inexpensive and reliable, and for those who want fabulous fuel economy, it may be a suitable choice. However, buyers should be cautioned that loaded Hyundais and Kias with attractive warranties can be had for about the same price, or better still, a good used vehicle from one of the major Japanese manufacturers.

2001 Highlights

The 2001 Suzuki Swift remains mechanically unchanged. Suzuki has changed the exterior color options slightly: Bright White and Platinum Silver Metallic replace Polar White and Mercury Silver Metallic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Suzuki Swift.

4.5
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

To the Swift!
collegeguy,10/25/2010
Bought this for college @ 60k it's at 110k now over the course of 1.5 years. I love things and hate things about it. Manual everything is my style and cassette player is great for cheap mp3/i pod playing. Has no ponies but once up to speed is fine, however the automatic gets terrible mpg (25 highway ~33-35 town) at higher speeds. Snow tires/cruise control/remote starter/new speakers are all great upgrades. All replacement parts are cheap for these puppies. Be prepared for the "Suzuki Squeal" i.e. the fan belt squeals loudly since the design has no tensioner. I'm currently trying to ghetto rig a fix for this. I'm also having AC problems but just use recharging kits from Wal-Mart to fix
2001 suzuki swift
Chris,06/03/2005
I have had problems with the A/C ever since I bought it, maybe its because the tiny engine cant run an A/C very well, but when the temperature outside gets over 100 degrees it barely works. Other than that the car is flawless. I previously owned a 94 swift and after 155,000 miles I never had a single problem. These cars will run forever.
Beat the crap out of this thing
justapacking,05/22/2008
Bought it used to go to Alaska in .First thing I did was remove all but drivers front seat. I have two 4x4's but have gone most everywhere I wanted to in this thing. I can tell you there have been some realy large bugeyed heavy duty four wheelers. Gas mileage hard to beat (40+ if you keep it under 65 with no air).
Great little car
Dan,04/10/2009
These little cars are great. We bought this for an in town beater and have become fond of the little car. I average 40 mpg with an automatic. The car is peppy and tight. It will fit almost anywhere. Mine has 130K miles on it and runs like a new one. No, it's not a cruiser but when you think logically... a $15K hybrid barely gets 30 MPG. You can find these little cars for 1,500 to 2,500. They are excellent and cheap little cars. Don't let the low book value fool you.. you can't buy these cheap. They are good cars and people know it. If you want cheap and fun with little operating costs... this is the car. Very practical and well built.
See all 12 reviews of the 2001 Suzuki Swift
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2001 Suzuki Swift features & specs
More about the 2001 Suzuki Swift

Used 2001 Suzuki Swift Overview

The Used 2001 Suzuki Swift is offered in the following submodels: Swift Hatchback. Available styles include GL 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl 3A), GA 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl 5M), GA 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl 3A), and GL 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl 5M).

