Estimated values
1995 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,358
|$1,754
|Clean
|$547
|$1,201
|$1,552
|Average
|$400
|$885
|$1,147
|Rough
|$253
|$569
|$743
Estimated values
1995 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,351
|$1,754
|Clean
|$524
|$1,194
|$1,552
|Average
|$384
|$880
|$1,147
|Rough
|$243
|$566
|$743