Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,310
|$9,043
|$10,500
|Clean
|$5,741
|$8,224
|$9,552
|Average
|$4,603
|$6,587
|$7,655
|Rough
|$3,466
|$4,950
|$5,759
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,160
|$9,595
|$10,891
|Clean
|$6,515
|$8,727
|$9,908
|Average
|$5,223
|$6,990
|$7,941
|Rough
|$3,932
|$5,252
|$5,974
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,058
|$10,603
|$12,495
|Clean
|$6,421
|$9,643
|$11,366
|Average
|$5,149
|$7,723
|$9,110
|Rough
|$3,876
|$5,804
|$6,854
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,933
|$9,982
|$11,609
|Clean
|$6,308
|$9,078
|$10,560
|Average
|$5,058
|$7,271
|$8,464
|Rough
|$3,808
|$5,464
|$6,368