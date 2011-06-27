Estimated values
2013 Dodge Avenger SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,026
|$6,710
|$8,186
|Clean
|$4,717
|$6,305
|$7,669
|Average
|$4,100
|$5,494
|$6,635
|Rough
|$3,483
|$4,683
|$5,601
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Avenger SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,365
|$5,925
|$7,287
|Clean
|$4,097
|$5,567
|$6,827
|Average
|$3,561
|$4,851
|$5,906
|Rough
|$3,025
|$4,135
|$4,986
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Avenger R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,284
|$6,923
|$8,363
|Clean
|$4,960
|$6,504
|$7,835
|Average
|$4,311
|$5,667
|$6,779
|Rough
|$3,662
|$4,831
|$5,722