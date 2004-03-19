  1. Home
Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem

2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon
2002 Suzuki Esteem Exterior
2002 Suzuki Esteem in Polar White
2002 Suzuki Esteem in Black Pearl 3
2002 Suzuki Esteem in Deep Space Blue Metallic
+31
(17)

Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Strong 1.8-liter engine, attractive -- if not distinctive -- exterior design, sedan and wagon body styles.

An aging economy sedan that offers little in terms of value or amenities.

Vehicle overview

There is nothing really objectionable about the Esteem sedan and wagon, but the economy car segment is not what it used to be -- at least not since the Focus and a fresh batch of Sentras, Civics and Elantras arrived. Now, it seems that customers are looking for value (!), socially acceptable aesthetics and a bit of driving amusement. The Esteem has been around since 1995, and it has never been able to deliver all three, though advertising (that ideally, would get people into the dealerships) has not been especially heavy-handed, either. Slowly, Suzuki has enhanced the Esteem, but we're not sure that the company is moving expediently enough to rescue the car from the cellar of the segment in sales.

The Esteem comes with a relatively powerful 1.8-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine. This engine makes 122 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 117 foot-pounds of torque at 3,500 rpm. These numbers are competitive for this class, but we've observed more engine roar in the Esteem from 4,000 to 6,800 rpm than we have in its peers. The noise isn't obnoxious -- there is simply more of it. For 2002, you can buy two different sedan trims (GL and GLX) or three different wagon trims (GL, GLX and GLX+). Base-level GL cars are outfitted with air conditioning, power steering, a rear window defogger, a fold-down rear seat, and an in-dash CD player. GLX trim offers a desirable content package: Besides the GL bits, you get remote keyless entry; power windows, mirrors and locks; alloy wheels; a tachometer and cruise control. The only options for these models are floor mats and an automatic transmission. The GLX+ wagon comes with a power moonroof, antilock brakes, a combination CD/cassette player and two exclusive exterior colors. The Esteem's exterior styling might not gouge the sensibilities (in the way that the Focus does), but the mild-mannered may find it pleasant. The interior is user-friendly and solidly constructed, but it doesn''t make you forget how little you paid. Occupants will find the expected amount of plastic and seats that are reasonably comfortable but lack height adjustment and adequate seatback tilt. Nor does the steering wheel have a tilt or telescoping adjustment.

Given the selection of excellent economy cars available, we see little reason to buy a Esteem. Pricing is high given the lack of content and the trim packages make it difficult to tailor a car to your needs. If you are interested in the Esteem, we encourage you to compare it with similarly equipped peers before you buy.

2002 Highlights

Not much changes for the 2002 Esteem. The seat upholstery is new, and sedans now have an inside trunk release handle. Suzuki has changed with the trim levels, and last year's GLX+ and GLX Sport sedan trims are no longer available. Suzuki now offers a 24-hour roadside assistance program.
Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2002 Suzuki Esteem price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Suzuki Esteem.

5 star reviews: 35%
4 star reviews: 35%
3 star reviews: 12%
2 star reviews: 18%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 17 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • towing
  • safety
  • interior
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • appearance
  • lights
  • seats
  • brakes
  • transmission
  • engine
  • dashboard
  • spaciousness
  • steering wheel
  • oil
  • wheels & tires
  • comfort
  • acceleration

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Most Dependable Car Ever
trnscndr,

I have no complaints, used to be Toyota man, but my maintenance costs have been nearly nothing in the first 100K miles

4.25 out of 5 stars, Great car for the price
sj,

Bought it used (5 speed, wagon) and never had any issues whatsover. With the rear seats folded down, it had very good usable cargo space. You can fit stuff in there you can never imagine in a sedan. Wonder why people still prefer to buy sedans over wagons.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Super Reliable
towncourier,

I just traded in my Esteem. Broken-hearted. A fantastic vehicle. I used it for courier deliveries. Back seats fold flat and the cargo space held everything! Handled very heavy (500 lbs) loads without too much complaining. Lots of jackrabbit starts (deadlines you know) and sudden stops. But the reliability was great. Never even changed a headlight until 260,000 km. Several things (rad, control arm, CV boots etc) went this week. But now that its got 365,000 km (228 k miles) I can't really complain.

4.75 out of 5 stars, I miss it already
L.E.C.,

Until 3/18/04 I really loved my little Suzuki. I did have to replace the tires and a bumper, which were a little pricey (but this not a ford Focus, so don't expect to be readily able to get parts for cheap). But I love it more now because that car saved my life. I took my eyes off the road for 1 second and ended up rolling the car over four times. Where I was in the driver's seat held up wonderfully. The passenger side, not so hot, but for the impact it took (hitting a culvert in a driveway at 45 mph) it did well. I was able to walk out of the car. The car is totalled, but I owe that I am writing this today to that car.

Features & Specs

FAQ

Is the Suzuki Esteem a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2002 Esteem both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Suzuki Esteem fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Esteem gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Esteem has 24 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Suzuki Esteem. Learn more

Is the Suzuki Esteem reliable?

To determine whether the Suzuki Esteem is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Esteem. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Esteem's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2002 Suzuki Esteem a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2002 Suzuki Esteem is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2002 Esteem is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2002 Suzuki Esteem?

The least-expensive 2002 Suzuki Esteem is the 2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,799.

Other versions include:

  • GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $14,799
  • GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $15,799
  • GLX Plus 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $16,599
  • GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,799
  • GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,799
  • GLX Plus 4dr Wagon w/Two Tone Paint (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $16,799
Learn more

What are the different models of Suzuki Esteem?

If you're interested in the Suzuki Esteem, the next question is, which Esteem model is right for you? Esteem variants include GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GLX Plus 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of Esteem models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2002 Suzuki Esteem

Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Overview

The Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem is offered in the following submodels: Esteem Sedan, Esteem Wagon. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GLX Plus 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and GLX Plus 4dr Wagon w/Two Tone Paint (1.8L 4cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2002 Suzuki Esteem?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Suzuki Esteem and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Esteem 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Esteem.

