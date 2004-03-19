Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem
Strong 1.8-liter engine, attractive -- if not distinctive -- exterior design, sedan and wagon body styles.
I have no complaints, used to be Toyota man, but my maintenance costs have been nearly nothing in the first 100K miles
Bought it used (5 speed, wagon) and never had any issues whatsover. With the rear seats folded down, it had very good usable cargo space. You can fit stuff in there you can never imagine in a sedan. Wonder why people still prefer to buy sedans over wagons.
I just traded in my Esteem. Broken-hearted. A fantastic vehicle. I used it for courier deliveries. Back seats fold flat and the cargo space held everything! Handled very heavy (500 lbs) loads without too much complaining. Lots of jackrabbit starts (deadlines you know) and sudden stops. But the reliability was great. Never even changed a headlight until 260,000 km. Several things (rad, control arm, CV boots etc) went this week. But now that its got 365,000 km (228 k miles) I can't really complain.
Until 3/18/04 I really loved my little Suzuki. I did have to replace the tires and a bumper, which were a little pricey (but this not a ford Focus, so don't expect to be readily able to get parts for cheap). But I love it more now because that car saved my life. I took my eyes off the road for 1 second and ended up rolling the car over four times. Where I was in the driver's seat held up wonderfully. The passenger side, not so hot, but for the impact it took (hitting a culvert in a driveway at 45 mph) it did well. I was able to walk out of the car. The car is totalled, but I owe that I am writing this today to that car.
|GL 4dr Wagon
1.8L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
|GLX 4dr Wagon
1.8L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
|GLX Plus 4dr Wagon
1.8L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
|GL 4dr Wagon
1.8L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
How much should I pay for a 2002 Suzuki Esteem?
The least-expensive 2002 Suzuki Esteem is the 2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,799.
GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $14,799
GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $15,799
GLX Plus 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $16,599
GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,799
GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,799
GLX Plus 4dr Wagon w/Two Tone Paint (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $16,799
Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Overview
The Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem is offered in the following submodels: Esteem Sedan, Esteem Wagon. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GLX Plus 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and GLX Plus 4dr Wagon w/Two Tone Paint (1.8L 4cyl 4A).
