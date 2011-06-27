Estimated values
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,009
|$19,517
|$22,223
|Clean
|$16,613
|$19,064
|$21,679
|Average
|$15,821
|$18,158
|$20,591
|Rough
|$15,029
|$17,251
|$19,503
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,823
|$16,453
|$19,272
|Clean
|$13,501
|$16,071
|$18,800
|Average
|$12,857
|$15,307
|$17,857
|Rough
|$12,214
|$14,543
|$16,913
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,415
|$23,425
|$26,672
|Clean
|$19,940
|$22,881
|$26,019
|Average
|$18,989
|$21,793
|$24,713
|Rough
|$18,038
|$20,705
|$23,408
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,852
|$22,779
|$25,936
|Clean
|$19,389
|$22,250
|$25,301
|Average
|$18,465
|$21,192
|$24,031
|Rough
|$17,540
|$20,134
|$22,762
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,975
|$16,443
|$19,093
|Clean
|$13,650
|$16,061
|$18,626
|Average
|$12,999
|$15,298
|$17,691
|Rough
|$12,348
|$14,534
|$16,756
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,296
|$19,847
|$22,598
|Clean
|$16,894
|$19,386
|$22,045
|Average
|$16,088
|$18,465
|$20,939
|Rough
|$15,283
|$17,543
|$19,833