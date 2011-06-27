Used 2018 Subaru Legacy Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Legacy Sedan
2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,620*
Total Cash Price
$20,262
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,980*
Total Cash Price
$19,865
3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,813*
Total Cash Price
$27,215
2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,092*
Total Cash Price
$28,010
2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,132*
Total Cash Price
$27,414
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Legacy Sedan 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$758
|$780
|$804
|$827
|$3,905
|Maintenance
|$828
|$1,242
|$1,686
|$879
|$1,274
|$5,910
|Repairs
|$130
|$306
|$450
|$525
|$615
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,102
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,269
|Financing
|$1,089
|$877
|$648
|$406
|$147
|$3,167
|Depreciation
|$4,436
|$1,777
|$1,564
|$1,386
|$1,244
|$10,407
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,438
|$6,154
|$6,356
|$5,264
|$5,408
|$32,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$811
|$3,828
|Maintenance
|$812
|$1,218
|$1,653
|$862
|$1,249
|$5,794
|Repairs
|$127
|$300
|$441
|$515
|$603
|$1,986
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,244
|Financing
|$1,068
|$860
|$635
|$398
|$144
|$3,105
|Depreciation
|$4,349
|$1,742
|$1,533
|$1,359
|$1,220
|$10,203
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,253
|$6,033
|$6,231
|$5,161
|$5,302
|$31,980
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Legacy Sedan 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$5,244
|Maintenance
|$1,112
|$1,669
|$2,265
|$1,181
|$1,711
|$7,938
|Repairs
|$174
|$411
|$604
|$706
|$826
|$2,721
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,480
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,704
|Financing
|$1,463
|$1,178
|$870
|$545
|$197
|$4,254
|Depreciation
|$5,958
|$2,387
|$2,100
|$1,862
|$1,671
|$13,978
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,677
|$8,265
|$8,536
|$7,071
|$7,264
|$43,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$1,145
|$1,717
|$2,331
|$1,215
|$1,761
|$8,170
|Repairs
|$179
|$423
|$622
|$726
|$850
|$2,800
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,523
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,754
|Financing
|$1,506
|$1,213
|$895
|$561
|$203
|$4,378
|Depreciation
|$6,132
|$2,456
|$2,162
|$1,916
|$1,720
|$14,386
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,047
|$8,507
|$8,786
|$7,277
|$7,476
|$45,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$5,283
|Maintenance
|$1,121
|$1,681
|$2,281
|$1,190
|$1,724
|$7,996
|Repairs
|$175
|$414
|$609
|$711
|$832
|$2,741
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,490
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,717
|Financing
|$1,474
|$1,187
|$876
|$549
|$199
|$4,285
|Depreciation
|$6,002
|$2,404
|$2,116
|$1,875
|$1,684
|$14,080
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,769
|$8,326
|$8,599
|$7,122
|$7,317
|$44,132
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Subaru Legacy in Virginia is:not available
